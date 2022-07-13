Local Artist Places Third in Monthly International Art Competition

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Keaton Larson

A new painting meant to evoke hope for the people of Ukraine by San Clemente fine artist Rick J. Delanty recently placed third in PleinAir Magazine’s monthly international art competition.

Delanty’s 12-by-9-inch acrylic painting that depicts the national flower of Ukraine and titled “Sunflowers and Sunlight, for Ukraine,” earned third in the 12th Annual PleinAir Salon Art Competition for the month of May.

“I created this painting while meditating about the conflict in Ukraine, and the darkness and destruction that the Ukrainian people are enduring,” he said in a media release. “This work is a gesture of hope, that light and peace may return to the nation.”

PleinAir collects about 1,000 to 1,500 submissions each month for an 11-month cycle, and offers cash prizes, ranging from $100 to $600, to the monthly winners.

The submissions that place each month, including Delanty’s painting, are entered into the judging for best painting of the year, which comes with a $15,000 prize and a chance to be featured on the cover of the magazine.

“This painting exuded so much joy when I saw it,” Karen Hagan, awards judge for the month of May, said in the release. “I felt the artist’s confidence as he laid down the brushstrokes.”

