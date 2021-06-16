Local Author Publishes Children’s Book on Bullying, Self-Acceptance

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Staff

Mascot Books announced the release earlier this month of a children’s book written by local author Robert Schorr that teaches lessons on bullying and self-acceptance.

Amal the Thirsty Gamal: A Christmas Tale tells the story of Amal, a camel who struggles to accept himself and embrace his physical features, particularly his hump. After being ridiculed and taunted for so long, a group of Wise Men come to Amal’s rescue one night while traveling with Amal during his caravan journey.

Author Schorr, who served as the senior pastor at Calvary Chapel Old Towne in Orange, was inspired to write Amal’s story while taking a Hebrew class during his pastoral studies.

“I was taking my Hebrew class at the seminary and discovered that the word for camel is ‘gamal,’ and I thought, Hmmm, I think I’d like to write a story about Amal the Gamal,” Schorr said in a press release.“I didn’t know what it was going to be about until I remembered how my own kids got bullied and shunned and struggled with how they were perceived by others.”

In his children’s book, Schorr uses mature words to provide the opportunity for a built-in vocabulary lesson in which caregivers, teachers or parents can explain the meaning and significance of each challenging word.

Amal’s journey portrays themes of bullying, self-acceptance and shunning, a struggle that is common and relatable among children. Amal the Thirsty Gamal was written by Schorr in the hopes of reaching young people who are anxious about how they are perceived by others.

“I want them to know that they are wonderfully made; that they’re special exactly the way they were created,” Schorr said in the release.

Schorr’s book is available at Barnes & Noble and can also be purchased online at Amazon and Mascot Books.

Related