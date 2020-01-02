Local Author Wins Award for Book on Kayaker

Staff

San Clemente author Dave Shively recently won a 2019 National Outdoor Book Award for The Pacific Alone: The Untold Story of Kayaking’s Boldest Voyage.

The book, which recounts Ed Gillet’s historic 1987 kayak voyage from California to Hawaii, was recognized in the Outdoor Literature category. And this past week, the book also earned a nod from the online publication Outside, making its list of “The Outdoor Books that Shaped the Last Decade.”

“Gillet’s achievement—a solo, unsupported crossing from California to Hawaii by kayak—is one that no person has accomplished before or since,” according to a press release.

Shively, who works in Carlsbad as deputy editor at Men’s Journal-West, “brings Gillet’s remarkable story to life in this gripping narrative, based on exclusive access to Gillet’s logs, as well as interviews with the legendary paddler himself,” the news release said.

The book is available at select book stores and on Amazon.