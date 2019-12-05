Local Automotive Technician Honored with National Award

Staff

Cameron Campbell, an ASE-certified automotive technician from San Clemente, was recently honored with a national achievement award as the Pep Boys/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year.

Campbell was one of 53 automotive professionals recognized at the Fall Board of Governors meeting of the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) at the Arizona Grand Resort and Spa in Phoenix on Nov. 13.

“Cameron, who is a master technician at Pep Boys, is one of the outstanding ASE-certified professionals recognized annually by different segments of the automotive service and repair industry,” Timothy Zilke, ASE president and CEO, said in a press release.

The award was presented to Campbell by Zilke, along with Pep Boys’ Sean Chidsey, a regional vice president; Ron Stone, area director; and Tom Trisdale, ASE board chair.

“We are proud to partner with Pep Boys to recognize Cameron’s commitment to excellence in providing the very best in auto repair,” Zilke said in the release. “This dedication is reflected in the talented professionals we recognize each year, and Cameron represents the best of the best.”

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) was founded in 1972 as a nonprofit, independent organization dedicated to improving the quality of automotive service and repair through voluntary testing and certification of automotive professionals.