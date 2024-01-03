As the California Coast was pummeled with high surf through the last weekend in 2023, local beaches saw parking lot and pier closures as the heavy waves dumped sand and debris on the asphalt.

The National Weather Service issued high surf warnings through New Year’s Day as a storm brought wind gusts, rains and large waves.

Lifelong Capistrano Beach resident Daniel McCanne said the surf conditions over the weekend were “double overhead,” meaning twice the size of the surfers out in the water.

“A lot of places were too big to be rideable, so it turned a lot of us longtime surfers into spectators,” McCanne said.

Though McCanne did not see a lot of broken boards over the weekend, he said “maybe some broken dreams.”

“I got pretty annihilated out here the one day I did surf, and it was fun,” McCanne said. “The fun factor is back and the survival factor – it was pretty gnarly for those few days.”

McCanne added that it’s been well over a decade since parts of South Orange County have seen waves so big.

The high surf prompted the closure of the Capistrano Beach parking lot on Saturday morning as strong waves pushed barriers and deposited sand across the lot.

Capistrano Beach parking lot remains closed on Tuesday, Jan. 2 after high surf and strong waves pushed barriers and deposited sand across the lot. Photo: Breeana Greenberg

OC Parks Public Information Officer Danielle Kennedy explained that the closure “was due to high surf and coastal flooding, which moved some of the concrete barriers in the parking lot and made the beach inaccessible.”

“Crews are actively working to clear debris in the parking lot and place barriers in their original location to reopen the parking lot as soon as possible,” Kennedy said in an email.

McCanne noted he was “thrilled that they cleaned it up.”

“I want to say thank you, thank you, thank you to the gentlemen that were working hard today,” McCanne said. “We love our coastline, and we appreciate them working as hard as they have been to salvage what they can and keep it open for us because we love our beaches.”

The south end of Doheny State Beach was also closed beginning Saturday because of the high tide and surf bringing sea water into the parking lot, according to California State Parks Public Safety Superintendent Bryan Etnyre.

“Efforts are currently underway to clean up the parking lot, and we anticipate full reopening tomorrow morning,” Etnyre said in an email. “Beach access was not closed, and pedestrians and cyclists were permitted to transit through the closed parking lot. Only vehicle access was restricted since Saturday due to flooding.”

In San Clemente, officials closed a stretch of the pier walkway from Fishermen’s Restaurant beginning on Saturday, Dec. 30. The weather halted the sand replacement project currently underway in San Clemente for the time being.

According to a statement from San Clemente Engineering staff, “Because of the high surf, we had a broken timber pile that was removed and also lost two bracings.”

“The closure was due to high surf; when it is over 12 feet, the pier is closed as a precautionary safety measure,” San Clemente Engineering staff said in an email.

The high surf came ahead of the King Tides that are expected to occur on Jan. 11 and 12, bringing extreme high and low tides to California’s coast. The upcoming King Tides will coincide with the Perigean Spring tides, where the new moon is closest to Earth, bringing extreme high and low tides. These King Tides are expected to bring waves 1-3 feet higher than average, according to the Ocean Institute.

South Orange County remained under a beach hazards advisory from Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 3 through Thursday evening, Jan. 4. According to the National Weather Service, elevated surf of 4 to 6 feet with strong rip currents is expected through Thursday.