Local Boys & Girls Club Gala Raises $280K for Kids

Staff

The Boys & Girls Club of the South Coast Area this month raised $280,000 in charitable donations that will go toward helping kids in the community.

“We are overwhelmed by your generous support and that of so many others in our community,” the club said in a press release, thanking those who donated during its Great Futures Gala on Oct. 2.

“The past 20 months have taken an unthinkable toll on children—a social, emotional and academic toll,” the club added in the release. “All we can do is love them with everything we have, and be willing to do whatever it takes to support them.”

