Local Boys & Girls Club Receives $100,000 Donation

By C. Jayden Smith

The Boys and Girls Club of the South Coast Area received a $100,000 donation last week, as the beneficiary of a celebrity flag football charity fundraiser that brought in a total of $400,000 this past March.

RX3 Growth Partners, co-founded by NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers, among others, sponsored an eight-team tournament led by former and current NFL players at JSerra High School in San Juan Capistrano.

The funds will go to numerous charities, but the local BGCSCA received its donation through a $135,000 pledge from Scott Struthers, co-founder of the nonprofit Sonance Foundation, which was directed towards the national Boys and Girls Club of America organization.

“The Sonance Foundation and its founders are deeply committed to the environment, education, and assisting those in need, right here in our community,” BGCSCA CEO Terry Hughes said in an email. “They have chosen to partner with our Club primarily for our role in supporting academic success for children in our community, especially those from low-income families or who are considered at risk.”

Struthers’ donation will support the club’s core programming and specifically its after-school program, “which helps kids to be academically successful, live healthy lifestyles, and practice good citizenship,” Hughes said.

Programs such as the Mark Schmitt College Bound Program, which will graduate 11 seniors, will also be supported.

Learn more about the Boys and Girls Club of the South Coast Area at bgcsca.org.

C. Jayden Smith graduated from Dana Hills High in 2018 before pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in digital and broadcast journalism from the University of North Texas. After graduating in December 2020, he reported for the Salina Journal in Salina, Kansas. Jayden loves college football and bothering his black lab named Shadow.

