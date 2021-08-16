Local Chiropractor Appointed to Board of Directors of International Chiropractors Association

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Staff

Dr. Palmer Peet, a San Clemente resident with an office in Capistrano Beach, was recently appointed to the Board of Directors of the International Chiropractors Association (ICA).

The ICA is one of the oldest associations in chiropractic care.

“For more than 95 years, the ICA has striven to empower humanity to optimal life expression, health and human potential through specific and scientific chiropractic care,” according to a press release from PCH Chiropractic. “The mission of the ICA is to protect and promote chiropractic and the right of chiropractic patients throughout the world to have access to a distinct health care profession predicated upon its unique philosophy, science, and art of subluxation detection and correction.”

Dr. Peet has previously served on several boards, but considers this appointment one of his greatest honors.

“There can be no greater honor bestowed upon me by my fellow Doctors of Chiropractic than to serve in this capacity, and I pledge to work hard to shine a light on the greatness of chiropractic to those both here at home and abroad,” Peet said. “Chiropractic has brought life, hope, and healing to millions around the globe in the past 125-plus years, and more work has to be done to reach even more with its proven benefits.”

Dr. Peet practices in Capistrano Beach at PCH Chiropractic with his wife, Dr. Catherine Peet, and is about to enter his 39th year of active practice.

The Peets care for all ages of patients with chiropractic care, but they specialize in both Pediatric Chiropractic and Prenatal Chiropractic care.

Between them, they have won academic awards, lectured on post-graduate levels, authored professional articles, been appointed by governors to serve on chiropractic boards, both directed a department and served as an adjunct professor at Life Chiropractic College West, and had one of the largest chiropractic private practices in New England.

For more information, contact PCH Chiropractic at 949.503.2691, email contact@pchchiropractic.com, or visit pchchiropractic.com.

