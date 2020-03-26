LOCAL EATS: List of Area Restaurants Open for Take-Out, Delivery During Coronavirus Shutdown

The Picket Fence Media team has pulled together a comprehensive list of area restaurants who are open for take-out during this unprecedented “stay at home” order. We’ve broken the list into our three community areas: San Clemente, Dana Point and San Juan Capistrano/Rancho Mission Viejo. Please support these businesses if you can during these turbulent times and beyond:
(If your business is not listed, please email Zach Cavanagh at zcavanagh@picketfencemedia.com, and we will add it immediately. Sources: The Chambers of Commerce in San Clemente, Dana Point and San Juan Capistrano.)
SAN CLEMENTE
9 Style Sushi
102 Avenida Victoria, #E
949.366.3669
Active Culture – Natural Café & Yogurt
111 S. El Camino Real
949.276.4625
Antoine’s
Café
218 S. El Camino Real
949.492.1763
Avila’s El Ranchito Mexican Restaurant
204 Ave. Del Mar
(949) 498-5000
BallPark Pizza San Clemente
831 Via Suerte
949.218.0991
Barnoa Wine Bar & Bistro
831 Via Suerte, #106
949.498.6604
Bella Collina San Clemente
200 Ave. La Pata
949.388.4378
Billy’s Meat, Seafood & Deli
111 Ave. Del Mar, 1A
949.498.5924
Blaze Pizza
225 W Avenida Vista Hermosa
949.612.2748
Brick
216 North El Camino Real
949.429.1199
Cafe Mimosa
243 Avenida Del Mar
949.481.6780
Cafe Rio Mexican Grill
628 Camino de los Mares
949.627.4811
Cassano’s Pizza
818 S. El Camino Real
949.388.7611
Caterina’s Est. 1990
614 Avenida Victoria, Ste C
949.218.7085
Dad’s Liquor & Deli
2421 S. El Camino Real
949.492.8121
El Jefe Café
106 E. Escalones
949.492.4010
Fred’s Market Liquor
220 S. Ola Vista
949.492.5465
H.H. Cotton’s American Bar & Grill
201 Avenida Del Mar
949.940.6785
Italian Cravings
105 S. Ola Vista
949.492.2777
Jimmy John’s Sandwiches
122 South El Camino Real
949.481.6911
Juice My Heart
804 S. El Camino Real
949.481.0700
La Colombiana
1640 N. El Camino Real, A
949.441-7656
La Siesta Mexican Restaurant
920 N. El Camino Real
949.498.3094
Las Golondrinas Mexican Food
821 Via Suerte
949.276.7464
Left Coast Brewing Co.
1251 Puerta Del Sol
949.276.2774
Llama Llama Wine
562.241.1699
Lost Winds Brewing Company
924 Calle Negocio, C
949.244.4288
Malulu Sushi
415 E. Avenida Pico
949.498.5331
Mongkut Thai Restaurant
212 Ave. Del Mar
949.492.3871
Moulin
120 W. Avenida Pico
949.441.7040
OC Tavern
2369 S. El Camino Real
949.542.8877
Panera Bread
101 W. Ave. Vista Hermosa
949.498.2387
Pedro’s Tacos
2313 S. El Camino Real
949.498.5904
Peet’s Coffee & Tea
801 Ave. Talega, 2A-101
949.325.0487
Pick Up Stix
415 Avenida Pico
949.492.1226
Ruby’s Diner
101 W. Ave. Vista Hermosa, 600
949.492.7829
Sancho’s Tacos
1101 S. El Camino Real
949.218.0488
Shwack Cantina
1527 N. El Camino Real
949.218.7182
Sonny’s Pizza and Pasta
429 N. El Camino Real
949.498.2540
Sur Coffee
118 S. El Camino Real
Taka-O Japanese Restaurant
425 N. El Camino Real
949.498.7111
Tamarindo
110 South El Camino Real
714.640.9371
Thai Palace
1021 Avenida Pico, A
949.369.1819
Thai Paradise
3551 Camino Mira Costa, B
949.489.9914
The Cellar
156 Ave. Del Mar
949.492.3663
The Lobster Shack
111 W. Avenida Palizada #104
949.503.1119
Zebra House Coffee
1001 S. El Camino Real, A
949.218.6976
DANA POINT/CAPISTRANO BEACH
A’s Burgers
34344 Rte 1
949.496.4460
Agostino’s Ristorante Italiano
34700 Coast Hwy
949.661.8266
Beach Harbor Pizza
34473 Golden Lantern
949.218.1920
$7 Off a Large Pizza | $4 Off a Medium Pizza
Beach Hut Deli
2 Ritz Carlton Dr.
949.542.3351
Bear Coast Coffee
34052 La Plaza, #103
949.388.1103
To-Go Orders from 6am-4pm
Bistro Provincia
34091 La Plaza
949.482.1011
Blue Dolphin Restaurant & Billiards
34130 Hwy 1
949.489.2936
Bonjour Café
24633 Del Prado Ave
949.496.6368
15% OFF ALL TO-GO ORDERS
Brio Tuscany Grille
24050 Camino Del Avion, B
949.443.1476
Delivery & Curbside Pickup Available
Family Style To Go Menu
Grocery To Go Menu
Dinner Antipasti & Insalate Menu
Dinner Secondi Piatti & Pizze Menu
Buena Vista Market
34065 La Plaza
949.496.6491
Casanova Cocktail Lounge & Ristorante
33585 Del Obispo St, # C&D
949.496.0992
Coastal Kitchen
34091 Hwy 1
949.449.2822
Take-Out and Curbside Available
Coffee Importers
34531 Golden Lantern
949.493.7773
Drive-up Location in Harbor for Curbside Pickup
Craft House
34094 Hwy 1
949.481.7734
Curbside Pick-up Now Available, 12 – 8 PM Daily
Doheny Surf
25300 Dana Point Harbor Dr
949.661.1100
El Pollo Loco
32535 Golden Lantern St
949.443.0506
El Torito
34521 Golden Lantern St
949.496.6311
Free Delivery on all Delivery Orders | $10 off $35 Pickup Orders
Curbside Pickup
Frisby Cellars
34673 Golden Lantern
949.218.9440
Curbside & Local Delivery Available
Gemmell’s Restaurant
34471 Golden Lantern
949.234.006310% Off To-Go | Curbside Available
Gen Kai Sushi
34143 Hwy 1
949.240.2004
Glasspar
24961 Dana Point Harbor Dr
949.240.6243
Seafood Market | Wednesday, Saturday & Sunday, Noon – 6 PM
Cash or Credit
Good Choice Sushi, Laguna Niguel
34700 Hwy 1
949.363.8840
Curbside Available
Curbside Menu
Curbside Wine Menu
View Website
Harbor Grill
34499 Golden Lantern
949.240.1416
Curbside Available from 12-7 PM
Harbor House Cafe, Inc.
34157 Hwy 1
949.496.9270
I Love Bagels
32545 Golden Lantern, B
949.443.3300
Ichibiri Restaurant
16 Monarch Bay Plaza
949.661.1544
It’s All About The Cake Inc.
24921 Dana Point Harbor Dr, b100
949.240.7100
J.C. Beans Coffee
34114 Pacific Coast Hwy
949.496.4700
Take-Out & Drive-thru Open
Jack’s Restaurant & Bar
24462 Del Prado Ave
949.489.1903
$125 Gift Card for $100 – that’s a 25% savings!
Jamba Juice
32585 Golden Lantern, Ste G
949.488.3435
Jimmy’s Famous American Tavern
25001 Dana Point Harbor Dr
949.388.8900
Family Meals & Limited Menu for Take-out and Delivery
General Store from 11 AM to 8 PM
Jon’s Fish Market, Inc.
34665 Golden Lantern
949.496.2807
Now Offering Curbside!
Kamea Poke
34320 Hwy 1
949.443.5226
Kawamata Seafood
26881 Camino De Estrella
949.248.1914
Las Golondrinas Mexican Food Products
34069 Doheny Park Rd
949.240.8659
Lil Skipper Snack Shack Grab and Go
34669 Golden Lantern
949.424.9653
Little Kitchen Asian Café
24831 Del Prado Ave
949.276.7799
Longboard Rooftop Lounge
34402 Hwy 1
949.661.1100
Luciana’s Ristorante
24312 Del Prado Ave
949.661.6500
15% Off To-Go Orders (includes bottles of wine) – Online Code: TOGO15
Gift Card Promos Available
Family Style Dining To-Go Available
Lucy’s El Patio Café
34226 Doheny Park Rd
949.496.9074
Luna Grill
32525 Golden Lantern, Ste E
949.481.6800
Lupe’s Mexican Eatery
33621 Del Obispo, Ste F
949.558.5431
Luxe Restaurant & Martini Bar
24582 Del Prado Ave
949.276.4990
Maison
34320 Hwy 1
949.218.8431
Maki Yaki Japanese
34119 Hwy 1
949.234.1235
Monarch Beach Market
24040 Camino Del Avion, G
949.429.8750
Organic Tree Juice Bar
24901 Dana Point Harbor Dr. #120
949.276.7202
Call in & Take-out from 8am-5pm
Olamendi’s
34660 Pacific Coast Hwy
949.661.1005
Curbside Pickup & Delivery
OverVue Lounge and Deck
25135 Park Lantern
949.661.5000
Parallel Pizzeria
34255 Hwy 1
949.441.7406
10% Off To-Go Orders
Peking Dragon
34171 Hwy 1
949.493.9499
Pepi’s Sports Bar & Grill
34235 Doheny Park Rd
949.272.5957 or 714.227.0239
Delivery ($40 minimum) & Curbside Pickup Available from 4-9 PM
Pick Up Stix
32525 Golden Lantern St., Ste DE
949.496.2822
Project Social
24040 Camino Del Avion, Ste J
949.424.2313
5% Off Your Entire Order To-Go – Promo Code: BEKIND
Proud Mary’s
34689 Golden Lantern
949.493.5853
Raya at the Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel
1 Ritz Carlton Dr
949.240.2000
Curbside Service Available
Rita’s Dana Point
24845 Del Prado Ave
949.443.2423
RoundTable Pizza
32525 Golden Lantern
949.496.9800
Stacks Pancake House
34255 Hwy 1
949.429.2222
Starbucks (Lantern District)
32515 Golden Lantern
949.487.0629
Drive-thru only
Stella’s Serious Italian
17 Monarch Bay Plaza
949.234.1679
Stuft Pizza & Brewing
24821 Del Prado Ave
949.240.6444
Subway (Del Obispo)
949.429.5581
Buy two footlongs, get one free in-store
Free Delivery with promo code SUBWAYNOW for Doordash, Postmates & UberEats
Subway (Camino del Avion/Golden Lantern)
949.248.3300
Buy two footlongs, get one free in-store
Free Delivery with promo code SUBWAYNOW for Doordash, Postmates & UberEats
Subway (Lantern District)
949.204.5423
Buy two footlongs, get one free in-store
Free Delivery with promo code SUBWAYNOW for Doordash, Postmates & UberEats
Taco Surf
34195 Hwy 1
949.661.5754
Take-Out & Delivery
Thai Dara
34255 Hwy 1
949.661.1251
Thai This
34119 Hwy 1, Ste A
949.240.7944
The Brig Restaurant
34461 Golden Lantern St
949.496.9046
The Point Restaurant & Bar
34085 Hwy 1
949.464.5700
The Rib Joint
34294 Hwy 1
949.661.9500
The Shwack Beach Grill
24502 Del Prado Ave
949.218.2731
Turk’s
34683 Golden Lantern St
949.496.9028
Grocery, Take-Out & Curbside Available
Tutor & Spunky’s Deli
34085 Pacific Coast Hwy, #116
949.248.9008
Vibe Organic Kitchen and Juice
34255 Hwy 1, #105
949.259.5514
What a Dish Cafe | It’s All About the Cake
24921 Dana Point Harbor Dr, b100
949.276.4884
Open Daily, 10am – 3pm
Whitestone Restaurant & Bar
34212 Hwy 1
949.629.8649
Call in for Curbside Pickup
Wind & Sea Restaurant
34699 Golden Lantern
949.496.6500
Where it is Happy Hour All Day, Everyday!
Zen Sushi
32545 Golden Lantern
949.488.0933
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO/RANCHO MISSION VIEJO
Fast Food: McDonald/s, Del Taco, Taco Bell, Carl’s Jr, A’s Burgers, In ‘N Out
Bad to the Bone
31738 Rancho Viejo Rd
949.218.0227
Basanti
27221 Ortega Hwy, Ste G
949.481.6682
Ciao Pasta
31661 Camino Capistrano
949.496.5002
Cedar Creek Inn
26860 Ortega Hwy
949.240.2229
Crivello’s
31882 Del Obispo St
949.443.0423
www.crivellositalianbistro.com
El Adobe
31891 Camino Capistrano
949.493.1163
El Campeon
31921 Camino Capistrano, #15
949.489.4078
El Coyotito
32141 Alipaz St, Ste B
949.496.9439
www.elcoyotitomexicanrestaurant.com
El Maquey
31481 Camino Capistrano
949.493.8681
Five Vines
31761 Camino Capistrano #11
949.800.9145
Flame Broiler
31878 Del Obispo St
949.429.7241
Jade China
31878 Del Obispo St
949.240.3888
Las Golandrinas
27124 Paseo Espada
949.240.3440
www.lasgolandrinas.biz
L’Hirondelle
31631 Camino Capistrano
949.661.0425
Marie Callender’s
31791 Del Obispo St
949.661.5977
Mollie’s Famous Cafe
32033 Camino Capistrano
949.240.9261
NewStart Nutrition
32292 Camino Capistrano Ste B
949.606.2981
NYC Café
31888 Plaza Dr, C-3
949.234.0071
OC Pizza
32341 Camino Capistrano
949.429.8888
Public 74
27211 Ortega Hwy
949.481.2727
Rancho Capistrano Winery (wine purchases only)
26755 Verdugo St
949.481.6682
Ricardo’s Place
32082 Camino Capistrano
949.493.4941
Selma’s Chicago Pizzaria
31781 Camino Capistrano, #201
949.429.3599
Sundried Tomato
31781 Camino Capistrano
949.661.1167
Taqueros Mexican Restaurant
31401 Camino Capistrano #3
949.542.4052
www.taquerosmexicanfood.com
Thai Juan On
31878 Del Obispo St, Ste 109
949.234.0332
The Brewhouse
31896 Plaza Dr, #D3
949.481.6181
The Olives Branch
31105 Rancho Viejo Rd
949.373.5633
Wow Poki
32118 Paseo Adelanto
949.661.3354
If your business is not listed, please email Zach Cavanagh at zcavanagh@picketfencemedia.com and we will add it immediately. Sources: The Chambers of Commerce in San Clemente, Dana Point and San Juan Capistrano.
comments (0)