LOCAL EATS: List of Area Restaurants Open for Take-Out, Delivery During Coronavirus Shutdown

The Picket Fence Media team has pulled together a comprehensive list of area restaurants who are open for take-out during this unprecedented “stay at home” order. We’ve broken the list into our three community areas: San Clemente, Dana Point and San Juan Capistrano/Rancho Mission Viejo. Please support these businesses if you can during these turbulent times and beyond:

(If your business is not listed, please email Zach Cavanagh at zcavanagh@picketfencemedia.com, and we will add it immediately. Sources: The Chambers of Commerce in San Clemente, Dana Point and San Juan Capistrano.)

SAN CLEMENTE

9 Style Sushi

102 Avenida Victoria, #E

949.366.3669

www.ninestylesushi.com

Active Culture – Natural Café & Yogurt

111 S. El Camino Real

949.276.4625

View Menu

Antoine’s Café

218 S. El Camino Real

949.492.1763

View Menu

Avila’s El Ranchito Mexican Restaurant

204 Ave. Del Mar

(949) 498-5000

View Menu

BallPark Pizza San Clemente

831 Via Suerte

949.218.0991

View Menu

Barnoa Wine Bar & Bistro

831 Via Suerte, #106

949.498.6604

View Menu

Bella Collina San Clemente

200 Ave. La Pata

949.388.4378

View Menu

Billy’s Meat, Seafood & Deli

111 Ave. Del Mar, 1A

949.498.5924

View Menu

Blaze Pizza

225 W Avenida Vista Hermosa

949.612.2748

View Menu

Brick

216 North El Camino Real

949.429.1199

View Menu

Cafe Mimosa

243 Avenida Del Mar

949.481.6780

View Menu

Cafe Rio Mexican Grill

628 Camino de los Mares

949.627.4811

View Menu

Cassano’s Pizza

818 S. El Camino Real

949.388.7611

View Menu

Caterina’s Est. 1990

614 Avenida Victoria, Ste C

949.218.7085

View Menu

Dad’s Liquor & Deli

2421 S. El Camino Real

949.492.8121

El Jefe Café

106 E. Escalones

949.492.4010

View Menu

Fred’s Market Liquor

220 S. Ola Vista

949.492.5465

H.H. Cotton’s American Bar & Grill

201 Avenida Del Mar

949.940.6785

View Menu

Italian Cravings

105 S. Ola Vista

949.492.2777

View Menu

Jimmy John’s Sandwiches

122 South El Camino Real

949.481.6911

View Menu

Juice My Heart

804 S. El Camino Real

949.481.0700

View Menu

La Colombiana

1640 N. El Camino Real, A

949.441-7656

View Menu

La Siesta Mexican Restaurant

920 N. El Camino Real

949.498.3094

View Menu

Las Golondrinas Mexican Food

821 Via Suerte

949.276.7464

View Menu

Left Coast Brewing Co.

1251 Puerta Del Sol

949.276.2774

View Menu

Llama Llama Wine

562.241.1699

View Menu

Lost Winds Brewing Company

924 Calle Negocio, C

949.244.4288

View Menu

Malulu Sushi

415 E. Avenida Pico

949.498.5331

View Menu

Mongkut Thai Restaurant

212 Ave. Del Mar

949.492.3871

View Menu

Moulin

120 W. Avenida Pico

949.441.7040

View Menu

OC Tavern

2369 S. El Camino Real

949.542.8877

View Menu

Panera Bread

101 W. Ave. Vista Hermosa

949.498.2387

View Menu

Pedro’s Tacos

2313 S. El Camino Real

949.498.5904

View Menu

Peet’s Coffee & Tea

801 Ave. Talega, 2A-101

949.325.0487

View Menu

Pick Up Stix

415 Avenida Pico

949.492.1226

View Menu

Ruby’s Diner

101 W. Ave. Vista Hermosa, 600

949.492.7829

View Menu

Sancho’s Tacos

1101 S. El Camino Real

949.218.0488

View Menu

Shwack Cantina

1527 N. El Camino Real

949.218.7182

View Menu

Sonny’s Pizza and Pasta

429 N. El Camino Real

949.498.2540

View Menu

Sur Coffee

118 S. El Camino Real

View Menu

Taka-O Japanese Restaurant

425 N. El Camino Real

949.498.7111

View Menu

Tamarindo

110 South El Camino Real

714.640.9371

View Menu

Thai Palace

1021 Avenida Pico, A

949.369.1819

View Menu

Thai Paradise

3551 Camino Mira Costa, B

949.489.9914

View Menu

The Cellar

156 Ave. Del Mar

949.492.3663

View Menu

The Lobster Shack

111 W. Avenida Palizada #104

949.503.1119

View Menu

Zebra House Coffee

1001 S. El Camino Real, A

949.218.6976

View Menu

DANA POINT/CAPISTRANO BEACH

A’s Burgers

34344 Rte 1

949.496.4460

View Menu

Agostino’s Ristorante Italiano

34700 Coast Hwy

949.661.8266

View Menu

Beach Harbor Pizza

34473 Golden Lantern

949.218.1920

$7 Off a Large Pizza | $4 Off a Medium Pizza

View Menu

Beach Hut Deli

2 Ritz Carlton Dr.

949.542.3351

View Menu

Bear Coast Coffee

34052 La Plaza, #103

949.388.1103

To-Go Orders from 6am-4pm

View Menu

Bistro Provincia

34091 La Plaza

949.482.1011

View Menu

Blue Dolphin Restaurant & Billiards

34130 Hwy 1

949.489.2936

Bonjour Café

24633 Del Prado Ave

949.496.6368

15% OFF ALL TO-GO ORDERS

View Menu

Brio Tuscany Grille

24050 Camino Del Avion, B

949.443.1476

Delivery & Curbside Pickup Available

Family Style To Go Menu

Grocery To Go Menu

Dinner Antipasti & Insalate Menu

Dinner Secondi Piatti & Pizze Menu

Buena Vista Market

34065 La Plaza

949.496.6491

Casanova Cocktail Lounge & Ristorante

33585 Del Obispo St, # C&D

949.496.0992

View Menu

Coastal Kitchen

34091 Hwy 1

949.449.2822

Take-Out and Curbside Available

View Menu

Coffee Importers

34531 Golden Lantern

949.493.7773

Drive-up Location in Harbor for Curbside Pickup

View Menu

Craft House

34094 Hwy 1

949.481.7734

Curbside Pick-up Now Available, 12 – 8 PM Daily

View Menu

Doheny Surf

25300 Dana Point Harbor Dr

949.661.1100

View Menu

El Pollo Loco

32535 Golden Lantern St

949.443.0506

View Menu

El Torito

34521 Golden Lantern St

949.496.6311

Free Delivery on all Delivery Orders | $10 off $35 Pickup Orders

Curbside Pickup



View Menu

Frisby Cellars

34673 Golden Lantern

949.218.9440

Curbside & Local Delivery Available

Order Now

Gemmell’s Restaurant

34471 Golden Lantern

949.234.006310% Off To-Go | Curbside Available



View Menu

Gen Kai Sushi

34143 Hwy 1

949.240.2004

View Menu

Glasspar

24961 Dana Point Harbor Dr

949.240.6243

Seafood Market | Wednesday, Saturday & Sunday, Noon – 6 PM

Cash or Credit

Good Choice Sushi, Laguna Niguel

34700 Hwy 1

949.363.8840

Curbside Available

Curbside Menu

Curbside Wine Menu

View Website

Harbor Grill

34499 Golden Lantern

949.240.1416

Curbside Available from 12-7 PM

View Menu

Harbor House Cafe, Inc.

34157 Hwy 1

949.496.9270

View Menu

I Love Bagels

32545 Golden Lantern, B

949.443.3300

View Menu

Ichibiri Restaurant

16 Monarch Bay Plaza

949.661.1544

View Menu

It’s All About The Cake Inc.

24921 Dana Point Harbor Dr, b100

949.240.7100

View Menu

J.C. Beans Coffee

34114 Pacific Coast Hwy

949.496.4700

Take-Out & Drive-thru Open

Jack’s Restaurant & Bar

24462 Del Prado Ave

949.489.1903

$125 Gift Card for $100 – that’s a 25% savings!

View Menu

Jamba Juice

32585 Golden Lantern, Ste G

949.488.3435

View Menu

Jimmy’s Famous American Tavern

25001 Dana Point Harbor Dr

949.388.8900

Family Meals & Limited Menu for Take-out and Delivery

General Store from 11 AM to 8 PM

View Menu

Jon’s Fish Market, Inc.

34665 Golden Lantern

949.496.2807

Now Offering Curbside!

View Menu

Kamea Poke

34320 Hwy 1

949.443.5226

View Menu

Kawamata Seafood

26881 Camino De Estrella

949.248.1914

View Menu

Las Golondrinas Mexican Food Products

34069 Doheny Park Rd

949.240.8659

View Menu

Lil Skipper Snack Shack Grab and Go

34669 Golden Lantern

949.424.9653

View Menu

Little Kitchen Asian Café

24831 Del Prado Ave

949.276.7799

View Menu

Longboard Rooftop Lounge

34402 Hwy 1

949.661.1100

View Menu

Luciana’s Ristorante

24312 Del Prado Ave

949.661.6500

15% Off To-Go Orders (includes bottles of wine) – Online Code: TOGO15

Gift Card Promos Available

Family Style Dining To-Go Available



View Menu

Lucy’s El Patio Café

34226 Doheny Park Rd

949.496.9074

View Menu

Luna Grill

32525 Golden Lantern, Ste E

949.481.6800

View Menu

Lupe’s Mexican Eatery

33621 Del Obispo, Ste F

949.558.5431

View Menu

Luxe Restaurant & Martini Bar

24582 Del Prado Ave

949.276.4990

View Menu

Maison

34320 Hwy 1

949.218.8431

View Menu

Maki Yaki Japanese

34119 Hwy 1

949.234.1235

View Menu

Monarch Beach Market

24040 Camino Del Avion, G

949.429.8750

View Menu

Organic Tree Juice Bar

24901 Dana Point Harbor Dr. #120

949.276.7202

Call in & Take-out from 8am-5pm

View Menu

Olamendi’s

34660 Pacific Coast Hwy

949.661.1005

Curbside Pickup & Delivery

View Menu

OverVue Lounge and Deck

25135 Park Lantern

949.661.5000

View Menu

Parallel Pizzeria

34255 Hwy 1

949.441.7406

10% Off To-Go Orders

View Menu

Peking Dragon

34171 Hwy 1

949.493.9499

View Menu

Pepi’s Sports Bar & Grill

34235 Doheny Park Rd

949.272.5957 or 714.227.0239

Delivery ($40 minimum) & Curbside Pickup Available from 4-9 PM

View Menu

Pick Up Stix

32525 Golden Lantern St., Ste DE

949.496.2822

View Menu

Project Social

24040 Camino Del Avion, Ste J

949.424.2313

5% Off Your Entire Order To-Go – Promo Code: BEKIND

View Menu

Proud Mary’s

34689 Golden Lantern

949.493.5853

View Menu

Raya at the Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel

1 Ritz Carlton Dr

949.240.2000

Curbside Service Available

View Menu

Rita’s Dana Point

24845 Del Prado Ave

949.443.2423



View Menu

RoundTable Pizza

32525 Golden Lantern

949.496.9800

View Menu

Stacks Pancake House

34255 Hwy 1

949.429.2222

View Menu

Starbucks (Lantern District)

32515 Golden Lantern

949.487.0629

Drive-thru only

View Menu

Stella’s Serious Italian

17 Monarch Bay Plaza

949.234.1679

View Menu

Stuft Pizza & Brewing

24821 Del Prado Ave

949.240.6444

View Menu

Subway (Del Obispo)

949.429.5581

Buy two footlongs, get one free in-store

Free Delivery with promo code SUBWAYNOW for Doordash, Postmates & UberEats

View Menu

Subway (Camino del Avion/Golden Lantern)

949.248.3300

Buy two footlongs, get one free in-store

Free Delivery with promo code SUBWAYNOW for Doordash, Postmates & UberEats

View Menu

Subway (Lantern District)

949.204.5423

Buy two footlongs, get one free in-store

Free Delivery with promo code SUBWAYNOW for Doordash, Postmates & UberEats

View Menu

Taco Surf

34195 Hwy 1

949.661.5754

Take-Out & Delivery

View Menu

Thai Dara

34255 Hwy 1

949.661.1251

View Menu

Thai This

34119 Hwy 1, Ste A

949.240.7944

View Menu

The Brig Restaurant

34461 Golden Lantern St

949.496.9046

View Menu

The Point Restaurant & Bar

34085 Hwy 1

949.464.5700

View Menu

The Rib Joint

34294 Hwy 1

949.661.9500

View Menu

The Shwack Beach Grill

24502 Del Prado Ave

949.218.2731

View Menu

Turk’s

34683 Golden Lantern St

949.496.9028

Grocery, Take-Out & Curbside Available

Tutor & Spunky’s Deli

34085 Pacific Coast Hwy, #116

949.248.9008

View Menu

Vibe Organic Kitchen and Juice

34255 Hwy 1, #105

949.259.5514

View Menu

What a Dish Cafe | It’s All About the Cake

24921 Dana Point Harbor Dr, b100

949.276.4884

Open Daily, 10am – 3pm

View Menu

Whitestone Restaurant & Bar

34212 Hwy 1

949.629.8649

Call in for Curbside Pickup

View Menu

Wind & Sea Restaurant

34699 Golden Lantern

949.496.6500

Where it is Happy Hour All Day, Everyday!

View To-Go Menu

View Website

Zen Sushi

32545 Golden Lantern

949.488.0933

View Menu

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO/RANCHO MISSION VIEJO

Fast Food: McDonald/s, Del Taco, Taco Bell, Carl’s Jr, A’s Burgers, In ‘N Out

Bad to the Bone

31738 Rancho Viejo Rd

949.218.0227

www.badtothebone-bbq.com

Basanti

27221 Ortega Hwy, Ste G

949.481.6682

www.basantirestaurant.com

Ciao Pasta

31661 Camino Capistrano

949.496.5002

www.ciaopasta.net

Cedar Creek Inn

26860 Ortega Hwy

949.240.2229

www.cedarcreekinn.com

Crivello’s

31882 Del Obispo St

949.443.0423

www.crivellositalianbistro.com

El Adobe

31891 Camino Capistrano

949.493.1163

www.eladobecapistrano.com

El Campeon

31921 Camino Capistrano, #15

949.489.4078

El Coyotito

32141 Alipaz St, Ste B

949.496.9439

www.elcoyotitomexicanrestaurant.com

El Maquey

31481 Camino Capistrano

949.493.8681

www.elmagueysjc.com

Five Vines

31761 Camino Capistrano #11

949.800.9145

www.fivevineswinebar.com

Flame Broiler

31878 Del Obispo St

949.429.7241

www.flamebroilerusa.com

Jade China

31878 Del Obispo St

949.240.3888

www.jadechinacuisine.com

Las Golandrinas

27124 Paseo Espada

949.240.3440

www.lasgolandrinas.biz

L’Hirondelle

31631 Camino Capistrano

949.661.0425

www.lhirondellesjc.com

Marie Callender’s

31791 Del Obispo St

949.661.5977

www.mariecallenders.com

Mollie’s Famous Cafe

32033 Camino Capistrano

949.240.9261

NewStart Nutrition

32292 Camino Capistrano Ste B

949.606.2981

www.newstartforeme.com

NYC Café

31888 Plaza Dr, C-3

949.234.0071

www.nyccafeandcatering.com

OC Pizza

32341 Camino Capistrano

949.429.8888

www.ocpizzasanjuan.com

Public 74

27211 Ortega Hwy

949.481.2727

www.publicrestaurants.com

Rancho Capistrano Winery (wine purchases only)

26755 Verdugo St

949.481.6682

www.ranchocapwinery.com

Ricardo’s Place

32082 Camino Capistrano

949.493.4941

www.ricardosplacesjc.com

Selma’s Chicago Pizzaria

31781 Camino Capistrano, #201

949.429.3599

www.selmaspizza.com

Sundried Tomato

31781 Camino Capistrano

949.661.1167

www.sundriedtomatobistro.com

Taqueros Mexican Restaurant

31401 Camino Capistrano #3

949.542.4052

www.taquerosmexicanfood.com

Thai Juan On

31878 Del Obispo St, Ste 109

949.234.0332

www.thaijuanon.com

The Brewhouse

31896 Plaza Dr, #D3

949.481.6181

www.thebrewhousesjc.com

The Olives Branch

31105 Rancho Viejo Rd

949.373.5633

Wow Poki

32118 Paseo Adelanto

949.661.3354

www.wowpokitogo.com

