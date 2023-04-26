For the week of April 17, leading up to Earth Day on Saturday, April 22, students at Marblehead Elementary School participated in several experiences designed to educate them about Earth, the planet on which they live.

As an Environmental Studies Academy, Marblehead seeks to add a special focus on the environment to learning and to develop an understanding of the need to be good stewards of the Earth.

That objective was certainly emphasized during Earth Week as students received a presentation on windy weather events, went to an IMAX screening of A Beautiful Planet, explored rocks and crystals, built solar ovens, and capped it all off with a snow day on April 21.

Marblehead Principal Jamie Goodwyn said she was “blown away” by the effort the PTA put into organizing the slate of activities. The two parties worked together to theorize what the school would do, and Goodwyn took the final step to secure the field trip to the MetroLux Theatres at the Outlets at San Clemente.

Each day helped the children to understand how the world works and think ahead in terms of practices that assist in preserving the Earth.

“We want it to last forever,” said Goodwyn. “We want to make sure that we are taking care of the Earth and conserving, recycling, reusing; whatever we do, we want them to know that it makes an impact on our Earth.”

The film screening was especially successful with both the students and teachers, as the portrayal of the planet from space was “educational, yet exciting,” Goodwyn said. She added that the teachers felt the movie did well to show how the Earth has changed over time and how humans can impact it.

Nearly 200 students and adults came out for the snow day, which featured sledding and snowball fights after lessons on ice storms and how snow forms.



For Earth Week, between April 17-21, Marblehead Elementary faculty and staff guide students through programming that teaches about space, rocks, and what happens in between. Photos: Courtesy of Juliet Ekinaka

Goodwyn said she saw people interacting and making introductions, in addition to having fun with snow on a warm day. For the significant population of low-income families who find it difficult making it out to California’s snow-covered mountains, the day was especially meaningful.

She called the support over the past week from parents “amazing,” starting off with the weather presentation from former weather anchor Brooke Bartow.

“They wanted to be hands-on with the kids, and wanted to show the kids that you can build these solar ovens with ease and make s’mores with ease,” said Goodwyn. “It was a lot of fun.”

The collaboration with the Outlets at San Clemente was just another example of the participation that Marblehead receives from the community. Goodwyn recalled that the fifth-graders went to the Ocean Institute in Dana Point on April 19 for a free field trip.

“It’s almost overwhelming how much we’re given from our local vendors, local charities, (and) local conservationists,” she said.

Goodwyn added that she loves knowing her teaching staff is instilling a love for the Earth into their students and teaching the importance of caring for it.

She felt that the week had a deep impact on the students.

“I wanted it to be fun, and I wanted it to be memorable for them,” said Goodwyn. “I truly appreciate what our parents did for them, and I truly appreciate the love they poured into our students to make sure that (the lessons from) this week will last forever.”