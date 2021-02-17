Local Honored for Civic Volunteer Work

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

By Zara Flores

San Clemente’s Tyler Boden was honored as First Amendment Voice’s (FAV) Volunteer of the Year for his work within the nonprofit, while simultaneously operating his own business and running for city council this past year.

“Volunteering for First Amendment Voice is fun and fulfilling, and every time I do, I meet someone or learn something that enriches my life and understanding of civics,” Boden said in a press release.

First Amendment Voice Executive Director Steve Miska (right) presents Tyler Boden with the nonprofit’s Volunteer of the Year award. Photo: Courtesy of First Amendment Voice

According to FAV, which focuses on the rights and responsibilities of the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, three volunteers are selected for special awards, including Volunteer of Year. The runner-up for Volunteer of the Year and Honorable Mention recipient were Oregon residents Aaron Johnson and Kelly Kehoe, respectively.

“Serving in the military, I quickly learned as a leader the importance of expressing gratitude for our volunteers,” Steve Miska, executive director of FAV, said in the release. “Our family readiness groups could not have functioned without wonderful volunteers.”

In addition to his volunteer work for FAV, Boden started in April 2020 his own business, Boden Energy Solutions, which specializes in solar energy.

Related