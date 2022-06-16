Local Nonprofit Celebrates Contributions to South County

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By C. Jayden Smith

The Assistance League of Capistrano Valley announced that it provided $249,000 through its six philanthropic programs to the surrounding community last year, as well as 16,380 volunteer hours.

More than 15,000 children in the Capistrano Unified School District, families serving at Camp Pendleton and single parents participating in the Saddleback College CalWORKs program were assisted, according to the nonprofit.

Mayor Gene James called the ALCV an “amazing organization” at a recent ribbon-cutting to celebrate improvements made at the group’s volunteer-operated Bargain Box Thrift Store in San Clemente, according to a media release from the group.

“This is a nonprofit that delivers in a huge way to the community with no paid employees and very little overhead,” James said. “It is, indeed, an amazing group of volunteers; they personify the greatness of San Clemente.”

The ALCV’s contributions included:

$136,686 in clothing and supplies for children through programs “Operation School Bell” and “Chapters for Children.”

$56,300 awarded in scholarships through a program for high school seniors of military families and the “I.N.S.P.I.R.E.” program for single parents enrolled in the Saddleback College CalWORKs program.

$38,605 given in grants to Capistrano Unified School District middle school teachers through the “Links to Learning” program.

$10,000 given to families of the victims of the Afghanistan airport bombing who were based out of Camp Pendleton.

$7,518 for early start childhood literacy programs by putting books in the hands of book-deprived homes.

More information can be found at assistanceleague.org/capistrano-valley/.

