Local Nonprofit Supports Junior Lifeguard Program with Donation Toward Scholarships

By Zara Flores

The San Clemente Lifeguard and Junior Lifeguard Foundation donated $5,875 to the city in order to fund scholarships for the upcoming 2021 lifeguard program.

The scholarships are specifically for the city’s Junior Lifeguard program for kids aged 9-17 and will go to 25 individuals who would otherwise not have been able to affording participating in the program.

Members of the San Clemente Lifeguard and Junior Lifeguard Foundation present a check for $5,875 to the city’s Marine Safety officers at the San Clemente Pier on Tuesday, April 20. The funds will go toward scholarships for underserved youth to participate in the city’s 2021 junior lifeguard program. Photo: Courtesy of the Marine Safety Division

To qualify for the scholarships, which are only made possible through fundraising and donations from the community, one must provide proof of enrollment in a need-based program such as a government food stamp program or the Capistrano Unified School District’s free lunch program. The scholarships are also only open to San Clemente residents.

The Junior Lifeguard program fees for residents are $235 and $260 for non-residents according to the city. The summertime program runs from June to August across three different sessions. Each session runs 2½ weeks and provides the opportunity for kids to learn about ocean safety, rescue techniques, first aid and more.

Registration for the Junior Lifeguard program opens on May 12. More information and scholarship applications can be found at san-clemente.org.

