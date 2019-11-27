Local Officers, Firefighters Honored

Staff

The Exchange Club of San Clemente on Thursday, Nov. 21, saluted the city’s police and fire services by awarding Sheriff Deputy Robert R. Beckley and Fire Capt. Nohl Perizzo with the 2020 Deputy of the Year and 2020 Firefighter of the Year, respectively.

Officials from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department and Orange County Fire Authority, as well the city of San Clemente, gathered at Talega Golf Club for the Exchange Club’s annual luncheon to honor the local police and fire personnel.