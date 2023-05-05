San Clemente certainly has seen its fair share of obstacles lately, from the abrupt departure of former Councilmember Gene James to the landslide collapse on the patio terrace of the Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens.

The beachside town, though, is poised to overcome those and other challenges, according to remarks given by several local officials during the San Clemente Chamber of Commerce’s State of the City event held Friday, May 5, at Bella Collina San Clemente.

Without directly referencing him by name, Mayor Chris Duncan made a quip alluding to James’ departure and promising smoother sailing ahead.

“We had some changes on our City Council. Just like in Yellowstone, we had one of our stars decide to depart the scene,” Duncan said referring to actor Kevin Costner. “Unfortunately, this is the last episode of the ‘Real City Council of Orange County.’”

“We have a council that is going to come together, that is going to get the city back on track—literally, with the train issues and our landslides,” Duncan said. “We have a lot of issues out there and what you deserve from your City Council is a council that sets aside side issues and really gets to work on the big things.”

Casa Romantica Executive Director Amy Behrens addressed what’s next for the historic site, which has been closed since April 27 after the 20-foot collapse of its back patio area and landscaping.

“We received a positive statement after the City Council meeting this week, and from our building officials, that we’ll soon be able to open a portion of our property to the public again,” Behrens said.

Behrens said the Casa team and its governing board are working together to make sure all areas at the historic property are deemed safe and free of any safety concerns for guests. She added that they’re making sure “all the barriers we have are secure, are attractive.”

“I really hope that you’ll join me when we reopen over Memorial Day weekend for the parts that we can open and that you’ll continue to support this cultural resource for the city,” Behrens said.

Casa Romantica wants to welcome guests back where the property can once again be a site for personal reflection and social interaction, Behrens said.

“We want to be able to have whatever activities we can on site, which will be in our courtyard, our amphitheater, and our art gallery—but there are so many events that we have had to cancel,” Behrens said. “So many weddings and events for families have had to be postponed or canceled.”

“We really are going to need support from our local businesses in moving ahead to ensure we can provide our mission as the home of the founder of the city of San Clemente and provide programs and art and music and history and horticulture and literature of all ages here,” she continued.

Perhaps the collapse and Casa Romantica being listed on the National Register of Historic Places in the future could “be the catalyst” for San Clemente to receive necessary funding to start restoring bluffs, Behrens said.

Congressional Rep. Mike Levin said stabilizing the rail corridor, including the “weakest links” at the bluffs in San Clemente and Del Mar, is “top of the line for me.”

“In the long run, we have to make sure that corridor is still up and running 100 years from now,” Levin said. “When it was originally conceived in 1880, they probably didn’t know about how much the beach would erode and how people there would be in proximity to the rail corridor. We’ve got to be thinking strategically in the near term about making sure we get the trains back up and running.”

Levin also reiterated the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ (USACE) commitment to the initial stage of the San Clemente Shoreline Project, which will put roughly 250,000 cubic yards of sand between Linda Lane and T-Street to widen the beach 50 feet, which was announced the day before during a signing ceremony.

Moving spent nuclear fuel out of the decommissioned San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station—a longstanding issue in the community and one Levin has spoken about repeatedly—was also mentioned.

“When I got to Congress in 2019, I inherited a mess. The federal government had completely abandoned its responsibility when it came to spent nuclear fuel,” Levin said.

“In the last three years, we’ve secured $93 million for roughly a dozen sites across the United States that will come forward in the next couple of months—I hope we’ll announce it right here in San Clemente—to express an interest in being a host site for spent nuclear fuel,” he continued.

Fifth District Board Supervisor Katrina Foley spoke about a variety of issues, including homelessness. Foley told a story about how a park in Costa Mesa was overrun with syringes on the ground while she was mayor there. It was later cleaned up and had no homeless encampments, she said, after a plan was created to open a shelter that offers interim housing and support services so people can find permanent housing.

“I have that experience. I know how to do it that served the community well,” Foley said. “It doesn’t create more people coming. It actually helps to deter people from. Help us collaboratively work together.”

“I’m not going to cite a place here in South County,” Foley continued. “I’ve told the council, the mayor, all city councils for the other cities—Dana Point, San Juan Capistrano, and Laguna Niguel—that it’s the community’s leaders that need to come up with a location. I’ll help you get the funding. We’re committed to that.”

Foley also said that an emergency declaration for the City of San Clemente is on the County Board of Supervisor’s meeting agenda for Tuesday, May 9, to help with reimbursement for Casa Romantica.

She also said that her office can work collaboratively with property owners on a calamity relief program where property value taxes can be reassessed if a home or property is uninhabitable because of landslides.

Other notable announcements from the State of the City event include the Chamber of Commerce’s Taste of San Clemente happening the first Friday in November, a job fair at the Outlets t San Clemente on the first Friday in June, and the movement of the San Clemente Historical Society’s archives to the Community Center.