In addition to the yearly activities and events that the Friends of San Clemente Beaches, Parks Foundation participates in to help the community, the organization went even further in 2023 to better local children’s recreational amenities.

As part of the $100,000 spent to benefit San Clemente this year, the organization donated sports equipment to all the elementary schools in the city and also gave $20,000 to help replace the flooring at San Gorgonio Park’s new playground with a rubber surface.

“By this time in the year, (the schools’ sports balls) are all beat up or they’re kicked over the fence,” said organization CEO and San Clemente Councilmember Rick Loeffler, adding: “There’s no funding to replenish their supply until next year, so they were all really happy about getting the new equipment.”

The foundation provided new footballs, soccer balls, tetherballs, and all-purpose balls at a cost of roughly $1,500, presenting their donations at the Concordia, Las Palmas and Marblehead Elementary Schools last week.

Loeffler said Treasurer Brian de la Puente brought the idea to the organization’s board of directors, which readily received support from the others.

For the work at San Gorgonio Park, members of the community contacted the council to express concerns about the wood chips that were planned originally as the playground’s ground surface.

“A lot of the parents were concerned that it wasn’t a great product, and also for cleanliness, (as) it’s hard to keep clean,” said Loeffler. “With the (rubber matting), you could just hose it off. So, a lot of parents said it would have been a lot nicer if we would have put that down.”

Marblehead Elementary School students and faculty celebrate the new sports equipment that the Friends of San Clemente Foundation donated to the school. Photo: Courtesy of Rick Loeffler

After talking with City Manager Andy Hall and Samantha Wylie, director of the Beaches, Parks & Recreation Department, Loeffler said, the city decided to go in a different direction.

“There’s not the funding to do it without some help, without waiting a period of time, so the Friends offered to spend $20,000 to augment the city’s funds,” he added.

The council unanimously approved the donation at its last meeting of the year earlier this month, which will help pay for the $150,000 project.

Loeffler explained that the foundation’s contributions, which are paid for by annual events and donations to the organization, help fill unanticipated funding gaps the city couldn’t cover in its annual budget.

“There (were) just always these projects that could never quite get going for a long period of time, because (the city) didn’t have the funding to initiate them,” he said. “That’s where the Friends came in.”

The organization will continue to support its annual activities and “enhance its efforts to improve city park improvement projects” in 2024, added Loeffler.

More information about the Friends of San Clemente Foundation can be found at friendsofsanclemente.org.