Local Republican Women Host Summer Fundraiser with Council Candidates

Staff

The San Clemente Area Republican Women Federated (SCARWF) hosted its summer fundraiser on Aug. 20, inviting many Orange County Republicans and city council candidates to attend the event that’s meant to support scholarships for high school area students.

The evening aboard a wine tasting cruise in Dana Point Harbor included local dignitaries such as acting Mayor Laura Ferguson, who gave a review on the current state of the city, as well as fellow Councilmember Gene James, who is seeking reelection this year.

Other city council hopefuls Aaron Washington and Bill Hart also attended the event, and each addressed the group with their vision and plans for the city, while also participating in a Q&A session.

According to SCARWF, all of the speakers encouraged those in attendance to stay active in local issues that will improve the quality of life and safety for the residents of San Clemente.