Local Republican Women’s Group Donates Thanksgiving Dinners to Marine Corps Families

San Clemente Area Republican Women Federated (SCARWF) delivered 55 Thanksgiving dinners, including pies, to Marine Corps families at the DeLuz Community in Camp Pendleton on Nov. 23.

SCARWF’s annual event enables the members to meet each family, wishing them a happy Thanksgiving while thanking them for their service to the country.

With the help of Albertsons, located at 989 Avenida Pico, members of the local group raised the funds necessary to feed the military families.

Featured Photo: (From left) SCARWF President Susan St. Peters, publicity chairperson Sue Pieczentkowski, Victoria Rennie of SCARWF Military Outreach, and retired Navy corpsman Michael D’Amico. Photo: Courtesy of SCARWF

