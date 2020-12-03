Local Republican Women’s Group Donates Turkeys to Marine Corps Families

Staff

Ahead of Thanksgiving last week, the San Clemente Area Republican Women Federated (SCARWF) delivered 70 turkeys, as well as several side dishes and pies, to Marine Corps families at the DeLuz Community in Camp Pendleton.

“SCARWF’s annual event enables the members to meet each family, wishing them a happy Thanksgiving while thanking them for their service to the country,” the group said of the Nov. 24 event in a press release.

With the help of Albertsons, located at 989 Avenida Pico, members of the local group were able to raise the funds necessary to feed the military families.

“We would like to give a special thanks to Albertsons for all their help,” the group said.