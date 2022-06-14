Local Republican Women’s Group Raises Money, Donates Goods to Expectant Mothers

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Featured Image: Members of the San Clemente Area Republican Women deliver layettes and other donated baby items for expectant mothers at the Pregnancy Resource Center in San Clemente on May 31. Photo: Courtesy of SCARW

By Hayze Law

The San Clemente Area Republican Women (SCARW) last month provided support to expectant mothers by raising money and donating goods to the Pregnancy Resource Center, as well as holding its annual Operation Baby Shower.

During the Baby Shower at Camp Pendleton on May 26, SCARW presented more than $3,000 worth of club-donated items to expectant mothers, who each received layettes that included crib blankets, baby wash, baby lotion, baby wipes, hooded towels, onesies, toys and bottles, among other items.

The annual party is for expectant mothers and offers a meal, mixer games and several prize items. Traditionally, the event hosts up to 25 expectant mothers, and this year, spouses and other children joined as well.

The San Clemente Area Republican Women holds its annual Operation Baby Shower for expectant mothers at Camp Pendleton on May 26. Photo: Courtesy of SCARW

“The mixer games enabled mothers to interact with each other and make new friends,” said Publicity Chairperson Sue Pieczentkowski.

Winners of the games received special prizes. They also received door prizes, such as a box of diapers or specialty items, and small “mommy bags” with personal goods.

The donations came from SCARW members and friends of the club, including Bible study groups, and a class of first-graders whose teacher allowed the students to bring items as part of a community service project.

“Operation Baby Shower was the perfect opportunity to thank our military personally for their invaluable service to our country,” said Pieczentkowski.

As part of its Community Outreach Program, the club last month also supported the Pregnancy Resource Center by donating layettes. Club members also helped raise $855 for the center by participating in the annual Walk for Life in Dana Point, which the center sponsored.

Three club members visited the Pregnancy Resource Center on May 31 to deliver the four layettes containing numerous baby items, as well as three boxes of cloth-like baby wipes and a twin-size comforter set.

