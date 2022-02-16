Local Residents Join Boys & Girls Club’s Governing Board

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Staff

As part of the Boys & Girls Club of the South Coast Area’s annual Board of Directors Installation on Feb. 5, two new members were added to the local organization’s governing board.

San Clemente residents Nolan Harris, owner of Riviera Construction, and Joey Trucksess, owner of JRT Roofing and Waterproofing, joined for 2022 and onward.

“We are thrilled to have two wonderful new Board Directors joining the Board of Directors,” CEO Terry Hughes said in a press release. “Both Nolan and Joey have direct experience with life-changing impact of our club programs and are committed to making a difference in our community.”

(From left) Joey Trucksess, Terry Hughes, Leanne Rodgers, Nolan Harris. Photo: Courtesy of the Boys & Girls Club of the South Coast Area

Both Harris, a resident for more than 20 years, and Trucksess, who, when as a child, was a club member, have previously coached sports at the organization.

The board also installed the 2022 Executive Committee for its second term, including President Leanne Rodgers, 1st Vice President Rob Roland, 2nd Vice President Rita Thiet, Treasurer Riley Stephenson, and Secretary Greg Rosalino.

Contact Hughes at terry@bgcsca.org or 949.484.0199 to learn more about getting involved.

