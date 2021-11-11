Local Rotary Clubs to Host Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Staff

The San Clemente Sunrise Rotary and the San Clemente Rotary Clubs will host their yearly Thanksgiving Food Drive during the next two weekends at all three Ralphs locations in San Clemente.

“The San Clemente community has been generous in past food drives,” the groups said in a joint press announcement. “This year, we expect to be able to provide up to 700 holiday meals for families by San Clemente locals.”

Those looking to participate in the food drive are encouraged to add a few more items to their shopping cart while conducting their own holiday food shopping and then donate the foods to volunteers collecting items outside the grocery stores.

A list of needed items will also be made available to the shoppers, according to the clubs.

The two groups intend to serve the families of Laura’s House Shelter for Men, Women and Children, as well as those of Family Assistance Ministries. Meals will also be provided to Marine Corps families of Camp Pendleton.

The participating Ralphs are located at 638 Camino de los Mares, 811 Avenida Talega, and 903 S. El Camino Real. The drive will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, Sunday, Nov. 14, as well as the following weekend on Nov. 20-21.

Related