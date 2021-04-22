Local Women-Led Republican Group Raises Funds for Scholarships, Military Families

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The San Clemente Area Republican Women Federated (SCARWF) raised more than $1,500 toward its college scholarship program for local high school students during the group’s annual Fashion Show earlier this month.

The Fashion Show, which included a wine tasting and twilight dinner at Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens on April 14, coincided with an online auction for the purpose of providing scholarships for deserving local high school students.

“Numerous individuals, businesses, and merchants from the local communities of San Clemente, San Juan Capistrano, Dana Point, Laguna Niguel, and Irvine donated generously to make this annual event a success,” SCARWF said in a press release.

Additionally, the group also recently raised more than $700 toward the Gary Sinise Foundation as part of the ongoing Caring for America Project that’s led by the California Republican Women Federated (CRWF).

The Gary Sinise Foundation’s motto is “We serve our nation by Honoring our Defenders-Veterans-First Responders-Their Families and Those in Need.” CRWF clubs have cumulatively raised more than $11,140 for the foundation since the project began in 2020, according to SCARWF.

Along with supporting the foundation, SCARWF supports military families stationed at Camp Pendleton through various fundraising events and group activities, such as the annual delivery of Thanksgiving dinners and a baby shower for military moms-to-be.

