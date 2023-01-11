To help people recognize the important moments in life and the love and support that surround them, two local women conceptualized a way to make those celebrations tangible.

San Clemente resident Karla Marolf, along with Susie Kimball, her close friend of about 10 years, launched Project Ribbon in 2020, making countdown displays to motivate and inspire. The displays include numerous gift bags, each with a small card inside describing an actual gift to coincide with a step in the countdown.

Their experiences with pivotal times in life began decades ago when Susie’s mother, Linda, was diagnosed with breast cancer and survived it, only to later be diagnosed with several other cancers that ultimately took her life.

“I came up initially with this (when) it was just a piece of cardboard with gift certificates during her first round of (chemotherapy for breast cancer), so she had something to look forward to,” Kimball said.

After she and Marolf became friends, another friend of theirs was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer in 2014. The two decided to up the countdown display to include 16 cut-out doors representing the number of treatments their friend Lisa needed to go through.

Before each one, Lisa would open one door and find an envelope and a card describing her gift, be it a homemade dinner or a massage. The fact that so many loved ones contributed gifts to the display made it more special.

Marolf described the duo’s reasoning behind creating countdown displays, as more and more people they knew were diagnosed with cancer.

“They just feel so alone, and then a lot of people … don’t know what to do or how to express that they’re thinking about that person,” she said.

That difficulty encouraged Kimball and Marolf to find a way to let people know they were supported.

Kimball noted the feedback they’ve received from presenting their displays at the San Clemente Farmers Market, in which people come up to them and say they wish they would have known sooner about Project Ribbon.

“It’s sad when we’re making these boards for people, because we know what they’re going through,” Kimball said. “On the other side, they’re made with love, and we know it’s going to bring them joy once they get it.”

The two believe that the participation of extended loved ones for each order is the most exciting part.

“(The organizers) that have seen it and found it are so excited to get people involved,” said Kimball. “It’s just something (where) they shout out to their friends and family, and people just can’t wait to jump on it.”

Project Ribbon displays can be used for positive moments as well, such as weddings.

The creators laughed about another example in which parents used the board to encourage and reward their young son’s good behavior.

“He got a little something each week that he did his chores and was good,” Marolf said. “It can be used for other things, too.”

Their small initiative turned into a full-fledged business during the COVID-19 pandemic. As they had much more free time on their hands, Kimball and Marolf toiled to design the Project Ribbon logo and website with help from Marolf’s daughter.

Each order takes two to three days to put together and ship, as Marolf’s home has an inventory of wood frames, colored gift bags, and cards. One of the more arduous aspects included putting together the frame, in which Kimball’s husband cuts raw wood, the duo paints the frame and lets it dry, and installs the racks from which the gift bags are hung.

Now, the creators are trying to get their name out beyond selling on Etsy and at farmers markets, but the process has been slow going.

“People really don’t know (about it),” Marolf said. “There’s nothing like this out there. So, it is crazy how we’ve researched, and we cannot believe there’s nothing like this.”

They’re open to having Project Ribbon be just a small business, as each of them has other jobs and responsibilities to handle. However, they wouldn’t mind diving full time into their venture if it grows closer to a household name.

“The more, the merrier, because it’s helping more people,” Kimball said. “We just want to find a way to touch more people and get our names so that the families can experience the joy and love that they’ll bring with one of these gift displays.”

Visit projectribbon.com to see more about Kimball and Marolf’s background and photos of how the displays work.