Stillwater Spirits & Sounds will collaborate with Danman’s Music School to host a night packed with local tunes, spirits and shopping small on Dec. 30 as organizers look to celebrate South County’s music community.

Locals Eve will be a “celebration of local artists and the community here in Dana Point and San Clemente,” said Lazaro Alberto, Stillwater sound engineer and music instructor at Danman’s.

“We have a lot of locals who support the bands here at Stillwater and support the artists here in the community, and so we wanted to get back to the community by putting together an event that showcases talented artists who are local to the area,” Alberto said.

Arts for All Chief Marketing Officer and Danman’s Music instructor Zöe Zehran added that there will be a new band starting on every hour from 8-11 p.m at the free event.

“It’s going to be super cool, moving really quick,” Zehran said. “You’re going to see all the local favorites of all the best bands in Orange County coming together, playing and doing it for free, because, just music appreciation.”

Before bands hit the stage at 8 p.m., small businesses and vendors will set up tables on the corner of Del Prado and Golden Lantern, and local artists Neil Levin, Alberto and Bianca Brandi will perform solo-acoustic sets outside.

Bryce Hansen, the chief executive of the nonprofit Arts for All, explained that the event will feature “a full-day fun vendor event … it’s like a community found event.”

“We’re going to have a few musicians busking outside, so just playing solo, a lot of their own originals, as well as some covers,” Hansen continued. “Then, if you come on inside of Stillwater, we are doing an open mic for local talented artists, singer-songwriters to perform.”

While this will be the first Locals Eve, Alberto said he hopes this becomes a regular event.

The event will be a fun environment to support local musicians, businesses and the Arts for All, Zehran added

“Everything you’re going to be participating in and engaging with is local,” Zehran said. “So the shops, the businesses, the bands, the people, everything is your neighbors; everyone and everything is done by and brought to you by your neighbors.”

Locals Eve will feature Zehran’s band Pun Intentions, Violet Iris and Viridian Lights, with Alberto’s band The Brightsiders headlining.

Zehran explained that she started a band with her best friends, many of whom had never played an instrument until eight months ago, “and here we are.” Pun Intentions performs mostly pop covers, she added.

“We’ve just been supported by so many people in the community,” Zehran said. “We’re an all-girl band; it’s really fun. We have a violin, a guitar, a drummer, two singers. We switch instruments, so me and the drummer will switch, and she’ll lead-sing and play guitar.”





Locals Eve organizers Lazaro Alberto (holding black guitar), Zöe Zehran (singing) and Bryce Hansen (on drums and guitar) are bringing out a slew of South County bands to perform at Stillwater Spirits & Sounds on Dec. 30 as a part of a celebration of the local music community. Photos: Breeana Greenberg

Pun Intentions’ violinist also teaches the violin curriculum for Arts for All, Zehran added.

Violet Iris plays original music and some covers, and performs regularly at Stillwater, Alberto said. Veridian Lights will follow Violet Iris, performing ’80s-style classic rock, Alberto said.

“Their lead singer, Charlotte, is one of the best singers I’ve ever heard, genuinely,” Alberto said. “She’s going to join for some of my band’s songs.”

“Headlining is my band Brightsiders,” Alberto continued. “We are a ’90s and 2000s cover band. So if you grew up listening to Blink-182, Jimmy Eat World, Panic at the Disco, then you’re going to have a good time with the Brightsiders.”

Alberto lives in San Juan Capistrano, while some of his band mates live in San Clemente, he said. Zehran lives in San Juan Capistrano, with band members hailing from Dana Point, San Juan Capistrano and San Clemente.

“Many of the artists who are going to be participating in the event, performing at the event, are a part of this community and are also teachers next door, including myself,” Alberto said.

Zehran added that many of the performers also volunteer lessons with underprivileged students as a part of the Arts for All nonprofit, which seeks to make music education accessible to all.

“It’s really like the music community, Danman’s community, the Arts for All nonprofit community and just all the local legend bands and the music fans coming together,” Zehran said.

The event will also feature a raffle, with proceeds supporting Arts for All, which offers discount music lessons to participating families through its partnership with Danman’s Music School.

“We give free, one-on-one music classes to underprivileged children and then at the end of 20 courses, we give them their instrument,” Zehran said. “So that’s what the money goes towards.”

“We’re going to be raffling off lessons with the performing artists that you’ll see that very night, so you can watch the artists that you love and raffle off for a free lesson with the person that you’re watching singing with a beer in your hand,” Zehran continued.

Stillwater offers its stage to Arts for All students throughout the year, giving students a chance to showcase their new talents to the community.

“Not only do they always bring in some of the best music around this area, but they also use that stage and their resources to allow these kids to go out there, too,” Zehran said.

Hansen added that performing live encourages the students to learn a complete song and helps them get more comfortable on stage and thinking on their feet. Students will also have the opportunity to perform at Danman’s, as well.

The event on Dec. 30 will be an opportunity for “all of Dana Point’s local artists, local musicians, local talent and having one jam-packed day of musical fun,” Hansen said.

Zehran added that the free event will be a great way to support “local musicians and supporting children in need who have dreams about pursuing fine arts. It’s also supporting all of your local shops, businesses, brands … there’s something there for literally everyone, from foodies to people who like to shop local to music to people who like beer.”

“Think of every favorite local band at the bar that you love to go to, coming together for one big concert for free,” Zehran continued.

Before bands hit the stage, the event will feature a locals’ open mic from 6-8 p.m. Those interested in performing during the open mic portion should email biancabrandi@gmail.com.