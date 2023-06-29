Friends of the San Clemente Historical Society have been grieving over the last week, as a crash near Fallbrook in San Diego County on Saturday evening, June 24, claimed the life of a beloved community member.

San Clemente Times has learned from multiple sources that Dena Van Slyke, a former San Clemente Historical Society president, was killed in the crash. She was 67 years old.

Dena’s husband Lee Van Slyke, who was with her as the two were coming home from San Diego, was injured and transported to Palomar Medical Center Escondido, where he’s been since Saturday, according to multiple friends familiar with the incident. Lee, they said, is expected to recover.

According to California Highway Patrol, three cars were involved in the crash at around 5:45 p.m. Saturday near Interstate 15 and Old Highway 395. A CHP spokesperson said there was a single fatality.

Another injured person in the incident was a 28-year-old individual from Hemet, according to CHP.

The CHP spokesperson couldn’t confirm how the collision occurred but said police arrested one of the drivers involved on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing, according to CHP.

Dena Van Slyke had been a member of the Historical Society since the 1990s, according to current organization president Larry Culbertson, and was very active, along with her husband.

She had served as president and as a member of the Board of Directors. She also owned the locally renowned Goldschmidt house on Avenida La Cuesta, managing to get the private residence listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Pictured is the Goldschmidt House when Lee and Dena Van Slykes owned it. Dena drove this historic car around town to advertise her business. Photo Courtesy of the Van Slykes

Culbertson met Van Slyke in 2005 while trying to purchase an Ole Hanson home in town. He recalled how she mobilized a group of historic homeowners to restore their houses and how she organized home tours for over a decade.

She was a “champion of preservation,” according to Culbertson, who called her passing a great loss.

“(Van Slyke was) very intense—I would say driven. (She) didn’t want to sit around and always had something going on, always had something to say,” he recalled. “She was always tuned in on the issues and opinionated in a good way. Happy, bubbling, vibrant.”

Michael “Mickey” McLane, another longtime friend of Van Slyke’s, said he was always impressed by her after meeting her in the real estate field. He added that he respected how she wasn’t “profit-motivated,” which shone through Van Slyke’s specialization of working with Ole Hanson properties.

“She talked about some of the Ole Hanson properties like they were her children, (saying,) ‘I fixed this up, and that front room needed this and needed that,’” McLane said. “She talked about the Ole Hanson houses with respect, but downright affection, also.”

McLane’s highest compliment for people he could meet is that they are “contributors” to society, which both Dena and Lee embodied, he added. They not only contributed with their money, but with their heart, he said.

“There’s nobody like Dena,” McLane said, adding, “This is a tremendous loss. There’s a hole in San Clemente that cannot be filled by anybody I know.”

News of Van Slyke’s passing was sent out Tuesday evening, June 27, to members of her spiritual group, the Center for Spiritual Living, Capistrano Valley. In the announcement, Rev. Alice Reid wrote about Van Slyke’s enthusiasm as a key leader.

“Beyond her creativity and endless ideas, I will miss her tender and generous heart,” Reid said.

This is a developing story.