Longtime San Clemente Surfboard Builder Brad Basham Dies at 68

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

By Jake Howard

Brad Basham, a longtime fixture in the San Clemente surfboard-building community, died earlier this week at age 68.

The founder of Basham’s Factory Surf Shop in the Los Molinos “surf ghetto,” Basham had been instrumental in providing the local shaping community with materials, tools and space, as well as camaraderie to create world-class surfboards since 1972.

Known by his friends and fellow shapers as a kind and gentle soul, Basham dedicated his life to the art of making surfboards.

Basham reportedly died on Sunday, Feb. 20, following an accident that occurred at his shop the day before.

Related