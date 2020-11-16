Man Dies After Collision with Train in San Clemente

Staff

An unidentified adult male is dead after a collision with a Metrolink train in San Clemente on Thursday, Nov. 12, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department (OCSD).

OCSD Spokesperson Carrie Braun said authorities were notified at approximately 8:40 p.m. last Thursday of a train versus pedestrian collision that occurred on the tracks near El Camino Real and West Avenida Palizada.

The man, whose identity has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Braun.

As of Monday, Nov. 16, authorities were conducting an investigation into the incident and looking into why the decedent was on the tracks, Braun said.

This is a developing story.