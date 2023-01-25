The spring season is kicking off at the Mariner Sea Scouts this February when the local group will offer sailing, navigation and youth leadership opportunities.

The local Sea Scout group, Mariners 936, will host an informative open house for prospective members on Feb. 22. During the event, guests will receive a presentation from existing mariners and a tour of the group’s fleet of more than 30 vessels.

Mariners is open to youth aged 14 to 18, with the Mariner Junior program open to those 12 to 14. No previous sailing experience is necessary.

Jim Wehan, skipper of the Spirit of Dana Point, started the local Sea Scouts unit more than 45 years ago as a coed boating program for youths. The program aims to develop the Mariners’ boating knowledge so they can be confident when handling sailboats of all sizes.

Members of the Sea Scouts can compete in mariner competitions with other Sea Scout groups, sailboat racing, maintenance instruction, classroom instruction and trips to Catalina and the Channel Islands.

The open house will take place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 34451 Ensenada Plaza, Dana Point.

For more information on Mariner Sea Scouts and its programs, visit mariners936.com.