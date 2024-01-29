Continued movement in the hillside that previously shifted the Mariposa Bridge out of alignment and sent debris cascading onto the Orange County Transportation Authority’s right-of-way has prevented passenger rail service from resuming, according to Metrolink.

Metrolink’s track department and grading and excavating contractor noticed the movement after resuming work at 6:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 29, to stabilize the slope, Metrolink said in a press release.

“At this point, there is still no definitive timeline as to when train movement can safely resume through the area,” the release stated.

Following the initial landslide on Wednesday night, Jan. 24, and subsequent discussions regarding how to address the situation, Metrolink removed two sections of the Mariposa Bridge. The organization indicated it’s continually collaborated with OCTA, the City of San Clemente, and private property owners atop the hillside during the past week.

Councilmember Chris Duncan indicated that the city’s role is mostly advisory, unlike previous landslides at Buena Vista and at the Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens, since OCTA owns the impacted area below the private property.

Passenger rail service through San Clemente remains indefinitely suspended as Metrolink works to halt the movement in the hillside above the Mariposa Bridge on the San Clemente Beach Trail. Photo: Courtesy of Cameron Cosgrove

Once the area becomes relatively stable, Duncan envisions Metrolink installing a tie-back wall or barrier at the bottom of the slope, similar to what Metrolink placed in July 2023 below Casa Romantica. Those structures would better limit what happens when the soil, consisting of sand mixed with clay, gets wet after rain and moves.

“They haven’t even talked about that yet,” said Duncan. “That’s just us at the city saying, ‘Look, you can try and groom the slope, you can try and compact it, you can try and reshape it, but you’re probably going to end up needing to do a hard structure.’”

The multiple bluff failures in recent years, dating back to 2019 for the Mariposa area, all stem from a lack of sand, according to Duncan, who asserted the need for a more proactive approach.

“It’s way more costly (and) it’s more disruptive when you wait until the disaster happens to clean it up,” he said. “We’ve got to get in the practice of identifying areas like this that are likely to slip and taking proactive measures to put stabilization structures in place ahead of time.”

Such action requires assistance from state and federal authorities, of which Rep. Mike Levin has already contributed through securing funds for the San Clemente Shoreline Project.

Further, Duncan believes proactive measures that include replenishing more of San Clemente’s beaches with sand would cost much less than an effort to move the railroad away from the coast, an idea that OCTA is currently exploring in its Coastal Rail Resiliency Study.

“I think we need sand on every beach in San Clemente, and we need retention structures on many beaches that are more at risk,” he said. “…We had a little hiccup in our process, but they’re getting sand blown on the beach like crazy down on Solana Beach, so we know this can work.”

Along with being a cheaper alternative to preserving the section of the Los Angeles-San Diego-San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor that runs through the South Orange County coastline, restoring the city’s beaches and Beach Trail is key to continuing a “fundamental” part of the city’s identity, Duncan continued.

During a Thursday, Jan. 25 press conference attended by Levin and officials from Orange and San Diego Counties, Levin announced the LOSSAN Corridor’s inclusion in the Federal Rail Administration’s Corridor ID program. The California Department of Transportation will receive $500,000 for planning and developing the corridor, a grant commended by Lesa Heebner, mayor of Solana Beach and second vice chair of the San Diego Association of Governments.

“Moving the tracks off the bluffs will make the LOSSAN corridor more resilient, increase capacity for passengers and freight, and protect the environment,” Heebner said, according to a press release.

With the interruptions to Amtrak Pacific Surfliner and Metrolink’s service, Metrolink resumed traveling as far south as the Laguna Niguel and Mission Viejo station on Monday. Pacific Surfliner travels as far south as San Juan Capistrano, providing bus connections for passengers between Irvine and Oceanside.More information about changes to train schedules can be found at metrolinktrains.com and pacificsurfliner.com.