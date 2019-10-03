Market for Good to Bring Awareness of Global Issues

By Zara Flores

Jadon and Stephanie Lavik and their faith-based nonprofit ministry, Better Together Ministries, have organized A Market for Good—a free and local event in San Clemente on Oct. 18 and 19—to bring awareness to global issues.

“Our goal is to expose people to needs globally with these shaping experiences,” said Jadon Lavik, who has had a background in trips and missions the majority of his life.

The Laviks, with Better Together Ministries, provide clean water and food and build homes and playgrounds for small communities in Mexico, Fiji and Nicaragua. The ministry also hosts events in San Clemente to bring the community together for a bigger cause, but people shouldn’t feel pressured to belong to any faith in order to participate.

The proceeds of the market will go toward their ongoing efforts in small communities abroad. However, monetary donations aren’t the only form of assistance.

“There are tons of ways to serve,” Stephanie Lavik said. “You don’t have to get on a plane. We cook food and send meals to these communities. We just want to create opportunities for people to engage in a discussion about these issues.”

The market has been in the works for six months and will provide free and fun activities for the whole family. In addition to local vendors, there will be face painting, games, workshops, arts and crafts.

The marketplace will be at the San Clemente Community Center on Friday, Oct. 18, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 19, from noon to 9 p.m.