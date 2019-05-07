May 7 San Clemente City Council Meeting Postponed      

By Cari Hachmann

San Clemente’s regular City Council meeting scheduled for today, May 7 at 6 p.m. was adjourned this afternoon due to a lack of quorum, said Laura Campagnolo, deputy city clerk. The city emailed a notification of the postponed meeting around 2 p.m.

Campagnolo said there were “varying reasons” as to why only two of the five city council members would have been able to attend the meeting, but she could not provide any specifics.

It is not known whether the postponed meeting will reconvene before the next scheduled City Council meeting in two weeks, Campagnolo said.

Topics on the meeting’s evening agenda included a toll road update, May proclamations for Buddy Poppy Days and Older Americans Month, a presentation by Southern California Edison’s Tom Palmisano concerning the Aug. 3, 2018 incident at the San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station (SONGS), a presentation on the upcoming 2020 Decennial Census, a demonstration of the city’s online development map and a presentation about water safety and the “World’s Largest Swim Lesson Event.”

John Dobken, media relations manager at Southern California Edison, said the SONGS speaker will certainly return if the presentation is re-scheduled by San Clemente City Council.

View the rest of the May 7 San Clemente City Council meeting agenda at san-clemente.org. The next council meeting is scheduled for May 21 at 6 p.m. at City Council Chambers, 100 Avenida Presidio, San Clemente.