Mayor’s Comments Mislead Public on Protective Agreement

Sharon Williams, San Clemente

On March 12, San Clemente Mayor Steve Swartz went on KFI’s Jon and Ken show and lied to the public. In his remarks to “shock jocks,” the mayor continued to perpetuate misinformation that the Save San Onofre Coalition was “paid off $30-plus million” by the TCA. This claim is patently false and misleading. The San Clemente City Council and the mayor have been provided indisputable proof that this often-repeated claim is fictitious. In this day and age of divisive politics, knowingly false and dishonest rhetoric must not be tolerated.

Mayor Swartz added that as a result of SSOC’s settlement with the TCA, the coalition of environmental organizations would support the construction of the 241 through San Clemente—also patently incorrect.

As a resident of San Clemente who is opposed to the extension of 241 through San Onofre State Beach and the city of San Clemente, I don’t think it’s too much to ask that our city officials be honest about their intentions. If city officials oppose a road through San Onofre, why would the city pursue a lawsuit that seeks to un-protect the park? And why is the mayor going on the radio to spread lies about the Save San Onofre Coalition and the important protective agreement that shields San Onofre State Beach to mislead the people he represents?

Mayor Swartz’s disingenuous remarks take away our right to be truthfully informed and the public’s ability to make decisions based on the accurate information. We deserve much better.