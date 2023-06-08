Freight rail service through San Clemente has resumed, Metrolink announced on Thursday, June 8, though passenger service remains indefinitely suspended following another landslide on the hillside behind Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens on Monday morning, June 5.

“(The) BNSF Railway resumed freight service last night through the area at a restricted speed of 10 mph along with the requirement of receiving confirmation from on-site track personnel that it is clear to proceed,” a Metrolink spokesperson told San Clemente Times.

Similar to the model that was put in place after the first major landslide at Casa Romantica in late April, Metrolink’s passenger service will travel as far south as the Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo station on weekdays, and to the Downtown San Juan Capistrano station on weekends.

Debris from the slide landed in the railroad tracks’ right of way, leading to Metrolink and the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner pausing service from Oceanside up to Irvine.

Pacific Surfliner announced in a statement that it has secured transportation via buses to connect passengers to trains in Irvine and Oceanside through June 11.

Visit metrolinktrains.com/service-updates/ and pacificsurfliner.com to learn more about updates to train service.