Metrolink will temporarily suspend train services in late December to conduct maintenance work ahead of some of the major events that are on track to arrive in Southern California, according to the agency.

Between Dec. 26 and 29, Metrolink and Arrow trains will not operate, as the agency intends to “clean, repair and upgrade our rail network, including a new signal system that will provide better operational throughput and reliability in and out of Union Station for our trains.”

In its announcement on the service suspension, Metrolink said the break in service will allow it to implement the SCORE L.A. Union Station Modernization Project, which is a three-year initiative meant to update the track and signal systems where its trains enter and exit the station.

“We are getting ready for the global stage,” Metrolink said. “By modernizing our rail network, we are preparing our system for the World Cup, Olympics, and Paralympics.”

Metrolink said it will resume its regularly scheduled service on Dec. 30.