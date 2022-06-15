MetroLux Theatres Hosting Summer Movie Series for Children

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Staff

San Clemente’s Metropolitan MetroLux Theatres has announced a Metro Summer Kids Movies series that will continue through Aug. 11 and show a new film each week.

The movies will show every Wednesday and Thursday morning at 10 a.m., and tickets are on sale at now for $2 each.

“This family-friendly program brings films for all ages back to the theatre and offers our youngest guests and their families a fun way to spend their summer by watching their favorite films on the big screen,” said David Corwin, president of the Metropolitan Theatres Corporation.

Here is the schedule for the following weeks of the series:

June 15-16: Abominable

June 22-23: Megamind

June 29-30: Sing

July 6-7: The Croods

July 13-14: Kung Fu Panda

July 20-21: Trolls: World Tour

July 27-28: The Prince of Egypt

Aug. 3-4: How to Train Your Dragon

Aug. 10-11: Monsters vs. Aliens

In addition to Metro Summer Kids Movies, families can look forward to a summer of brand-new family-friendly releases at Metropolitan Theatres, including Lightyear on June 17, Minions: The Rise of Gru on July 1, Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8, Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank on July 15, and DC League of Super-Pets on July 29.

Visit metrothreatres.com to learn more about the series, purchase tickets, or inquire about a private rental.

