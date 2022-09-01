MetroLux Theatres to Offer $3 Movies for National Cinema Day

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Keaton Larson

For only $3 this Saturday, Sept. 3, moviegoers can celebrate National Cinema Day by catching any flick when visiting the MetroLux Theatres at the Outlets at San Clemente.

In conjunction with the Cinema Foundation, all Metropolitan Theatres in California, Colorado and Utah will take part in this one-day event, which features exclusive previews, special in-theater promotions, and a concession promotion of a $6 popcorn and small soda combo.

National Cinema Day celebrates a summer of record-breaking moviegoing with movies and a special sneak peek of upcoming titles from numerous studios such as A24, Disney, Focus Features, Lionsgate, Paramount, Sony, Universal, and Warner Bros.

Thousands of theaters across the nation, including other large chains such as AMC and Regal, are also participating, allowing theatergoers to purchase a ticket to any showing, in any format, for $3.

The discount is made possible by Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit organization, that is dedicated to promoting the essential cinema exhibition industry by developing future diverse workforces and growing moviegoing communities through research, education and philanthropy.

Tickets for the MetroLux can be purchased at metrotheatres.com, on the Metropolitan Theatres mobile app, Fandango and at the theatre box office.

Additional participating theaters can be found at nationalcinemaday.org.

