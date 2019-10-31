Metropolitan Theatre to Open at Outlets at San Clemente

By Haley Chi-Sing

The Metropolitan Luxury Theatre is now under construction at the Outlets at San Clemente. The 45,000-square-foot cinema owned by MetroLux is expected to open in the fall of 2020.

The new movie theater will offer a top-of-the-line movie-going experience, featuring “reserved luxury recliner seating, 4K laser projection and a 60-foot Premium Large Format screen,” according to a press release from the theater company. The Metropolitan will also include in-house dining services, including “a floor-to-ceiling bar, full-service restaurant with indoor and outdoor dining, and in-auditorium service.”

With several locations already established in Los Angeles, as well as Colorado, Idaho, and Utah, the San Clemente luxury theatre will be the first Metropolitan franchise in the South Orange County area.

“We are excited to bring luxury movie viewing and dining to this community and to provide an entertainment complex that will be unique in concept exclusively at the Outlets at San Clemente,” Metropolitan President David Corwin said in the press release.

With more than 60 luxury franchises, the addition of the Metropolitan at Outlets at San Clemente will offer visitors a more luxurious and expansive visit. The new theater location will also offer parking in the Outlets area. For more information on Metropolitan Theatres, visit metrotheatres.com.