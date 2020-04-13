Mobile Testing Center for Coronavirus to Open Monday

By Shawn Raymundo

A drive-up testing center for those who may have contracted coronavirus is slated to open at the site of the former hospital in San Clemente on Monday, April 13, and will be operable on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Testing at MemorialCare’s mobile center will only be available for persons who have shown symptoms of COVID-19 and have secured a physician’s order. Such individuals will then have to schedule an appointment to visit the testing center.

“Increasing access to safe COVID-19 testing will provide critical support to broader community efforts to reduce the spread of the virus and will allow MemorialCare and other area hospitals and providers to dedicate staffing and other critical resources to best care for affected patients,” MemorialCare Vice President Tony Struthers said in a press release.

Appointments for testing at the center located at 654 Camino De Los Mares can be made by calling 877.696.3622 on Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Testing is offered on a drive-thru basis only, which enhances safety and reduces potential spread by limiting exposure of clinicians and patients in hospitals and other health care locations to those suspected of having the virus,” MemorialCare states in its release.

This is a developing story.