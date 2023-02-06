For every puzzle MonsterWave sells, the South County-based company is giving 50 cents to local nonprofit partners, giving back to the surf breaks depicted in its puzzles.

After their first two months of sales, Monsterwave’s Kurt Snibbe and Norm Petersen delivered their first donation checks to the Doheny State Beach Foundation and San Onofre Parks Foundation in early January.

MonsterWave donated $291 to the San O nonprofit after two months of sales of the puzzle that depicts the Old Man’s surf break. With just one month of sales of their Doheny State Beach puzzle, the two donated $155.50 to the Doheny State Beach Foundation.

“I’ve grown up surfing at San Onofre and we felt like this was a way to give back,” Petersen said. “Kurt raised his kids surfing at Doheny, so that was a logical one for that puzzle. And then, as we move up the coast and add items, we’re going to do some type of charity give-back for each puzzle.”

“It’ll be something local so that a local break that we’re depicting will then have some local charity involved,” Petersen continued.

Snibbe and Petersen plan to release a puzzle depicting Laguna Beach’s Main Beach this spring. The two will dedicate a portion of the proceeds from the upcoming puzzle to their local charity partner, the Pacific Marine Mammal Center.

“We’ve already worked it out, our donation will go to the Pacific Marine Mammal Center,” Petersen said. “Their work is to rehabilitate seals and sea lions, I guess whatever else they find on the beach that’s sick and then nurse them back and then release them.”

Before MonsterWave releases the Main Beach Puzzle, it will launch a puzzle depicting Huntington Beach. The Huntington Beach puzzle is expected to be released in mid-spring as well, though they are still working on finding a charity partner.

Petersen explained that in about three weeks, MonsterWave will launch its next surf break-inspired puzzle of Lower Trestles, which will also benefit the San Onofre nonprofit.

As Snibbe and Petersen release new whimsical puzzles portraying famous surf breaks up and down the California coastline, they aim to commit a portion of their proceeds on each puzzle sold to local charities.