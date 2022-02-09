Multiple-Vehicle Crash Leaves 1 with Minor Injuries

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

By Staff

Multiple vehicles were involved in a traffic collision that occurred on Wednesday morning, Feb. 9, on the northbound lanes of Interstate 5, just south of the Pacific Coast Highway exit, according to authorities.

At 8:15 a.m., first responders received a call regarding four vehicles that were involved in a crash, according to Orange County Fire Authority public information officer Thanh Nguyen.

One person was found to have minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

All lanes on the northbound side were closed to allow for cleanup of the debris on the freeway. As of late Wednesday morning, the lanes were reopened.

Related