In-N-Out Submits Application, Plans to City

By Shawn Raymundo

In-N-Out Burger recently submitted its application and site plans to the city for its proposed San Clemente location at Pico Plaza, where it is looking to replace the former California Bank & Trust building.

The popular West Coast burger chain is planning to demolish the two-story office building and rebuild a one-story, drive-thru location on that portion of the shopping center, noted Katie Crockett, the city’s associate planner. The proposed 3,882-square-foot restaurant will include an outdoor dining area, typically found at many of In-N-Out’s locations.

According to Crockett, the company’s submission, filed a few weeks ago, is currently making its rounds through the city’s departments to review. No comments from the city have been forwarded to the company as of yet.

“We’ll get back to them with comments from all the divisions that reviewed, and they’ll make adjustments as needed,” she said. “We’ll need a review by the Design Review Subcommittee and then, of course, once we have all the details ironed out, it will go through the Planning Commission for approval.”

Asked whether any city department had raised an issue over potential traffic, Crockett said not at this point.

“Our traffic engineering department is still looking at the traffic study, so we haven’t gotten any word back yet,” she said, adding that the traffic department has stated that the study provided was “very conservative, so they don’t suspect that there will be substantial issues.”

Crockett also said the city is currently completing its California Environmental Quality Act review for the project.

The plans could go before the Design Review Subcommittee within the next month or two, depending on whether the burger chain wants to address any proposed changes the city has recommended, Crockett explained.

Shawn Raymundo

Shawn Raymundo is the city editor for the San Clemente Times. He graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor’s degree in Global Studies. Before joining Picket Fence Media, he worked as the government accountability reporter for the Pacific Daily News in the U.S. territory of Guam. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnzyTsunami and follow San Clemente Times @SCTimesNews.