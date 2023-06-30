National coffee brand Bluestone Lane opened its doors in San Clemente for the first time this week, with its soft opening on Thursday, June 29, spilling into Friday, June 30.

General manager Nick Lalich called the flow of customers on Thursday slow, steady, and good for training the new employees, while acknowledging that Friday’s pace picked up considerably.

“We’re getting into the weekend, so I think there’s more and more people that are out,” he said. “We know this weekend is going to be an absolute zoo with the holiday right around (the corner), so we’ll be ready for that.”

Originally founded on the East Coast, Bluestone Lane has grown to 60 locations across the country, in areas around Boston, Los Angeles, New York City, and Washington, D.C. The San Clemente storefront at 223 Avenida Del Mar marks the second in Orange County, with the first situated in Old Town Orange.

Nick Stone, an Australian and Laguna Beach resident, founded the company after moving to America and seeing the cultural differences in how the U.S. approaches coffee, according to Lalich.

“He realized that American coffee is super transactional, whereas Australian coffee and coffee cafes are very hospitable,” Lalich said. “(American baristas) are moving 1,000 miles per hour to make your drinks or make your food … It’s not like a ‘What can I get for you?’ (chill) type of vibe.”

The Bluestone Lane company uses two different models for its operations: cafes, or full-service restaurants, and coffee shops. The coffee shop model, which the San Clemente location uses, has “grab-and-go” food and atmospheres suited for studying or spending time with friends, Lalich said.

Lalich met Stone while working at a Mendocino Farms sandwich restaurant, when a Bluestone Lane opened right next door. Stone and his wife would regularly come in and order lunch, Lalich said, and one day, Stone asked if Lalich would be interested in coming onboard.





New Avenida Del Mar coffee shop Bluestone Lane offers various toasts, chai lattes, and cold-pressed juices with an Australian twist. Photos: C. Jayden Smith

Now with 10 years of restaurant industry experience, Lalich said what makes Bluestone Lane stand out is how they hold their “team members” more accountable than at other restaurants, as he is the only level of supervision above them.

“There’s definitely a higher expectation,” he said. “Our team members own the shift, if you will, like a manager. I think that’s why we get the results that we do as a company.”

Circling back to the concept’s East Coast roots, Bluestone Lane gets its coffee from the company’s own roastery in Brooklyn.

The company specializes in flat white drinks, which are similar to lattes but have a thinner layer of foamed milk and are popular in Australian coffee culture. It also makes an Oat Flat White, with oat milk and nitro cold brew used instead of cow’s milk and coffee.

The whole operation is centered around encouraging guests to stay and have multiple cups of coffee, according to Lalich, a tradition unlike that of American places.

Stone found Orange County, out of various areas in California, to most closely resemble the surf culture in his native Australia, Lalich said.

“This particular area really feels like home to him, and he’s really had his eyes set on a location in San Clemente as a result,” he added.

Lalich said the staffing process for the Del Mar location began a few months ago, and that construction was a quick, roughly six-week process.

“Real estate is very competitive in Orange County, so the minute we had an opportunity to take some property here, we jumped on it,” said Lalich. “Once you secure that space, it goes fast.”

Bluestone Lane will be open seven days a week, from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. More information can be found at bluestonelane.com.