New Canisters on Pier for Recycling Fishing Line

By Cari Hachmann

San Clemente City Council has approved the installation of five monofilament recycling canisters on the Pier, donated by PierPride, to provide fishermen a place to recycle their fishing line.

Samantha Wylie, recreation manager for the city’s Beaches, Parks & Recreation department, said the recycling canisters should be installed this week at the pier.

The council voted unanimously to approve the 4-inch-wide canisters at its regular meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 3, but it directed staff to work with PierPride on designing more 6-inch canisters.

The local nonprofit has been working with the city over the past several months to refine the design of the canisters and get them installed on the pier.

“We wanted to get them up long ago, so we could have them for the summer fishing season,” said Jim Nielsen, founder and treasurer of PierPride.

According to the California Division of Boating and Waterways, when fishing line is dumped into the ocean, it can entangle and kill wildlife and can also cause damage to boats.

The Boat U.S. Foundation provides canisters along the California coast to help in the recycling of fishing line. Currently, there are only 12 canisters in Orange County, with some located at Dana Point Harbor, according to the city’s Sept. 3 agenda report.

To help alleviate the negative environmental impacts, PierPride fundraised to buy five monofilament recycling canisters—decorated with decal stickers—that identify their purpose so people know how to use them. Built earlier in the year, PierPride presented the canisters to city council in March.

After reviewing the canisters’ design, city staff recommended a modification to the existing layout of the decals and to increase the width of the canister from 4 inches to 6 inches, because that is what the Boat U.S. Foundation recommends, according to the city report.

Nielsen said PierPride picked the 4-inch design because the wood posts on the pier are 4 inches and they wouldn’t stand out as much.

PierPride has agreed to oversee the general upkeep of the canisters and replace them if needed. The organization works with the city and community stakeholders to fund and complete projects in an effort to restore the San Clemente Pier to the best version of its historic self.