After 23 years of serving in the U.S. Marine Corps, James Shadle came back from combat deployment with symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Despite his symptoms, Shadle decided to keep everything to himself and try to process his feelings on his own.

“I was creative as a kid, I did a lot of drawing and stuff like that, so I turned to creativity to cope with my symptoms,” said Shadle, a San Clemente resident and director of General Services for the City of Dana Point.

“When doing so, whether it was woodworking or drawing or graphic arts, I felt like there was a significant change in my attitude and self-awareness,” continued Shadle, who retired from the Marines as a sergeant major.

Though Shadle couldn’t pinpoint exactly why creative expression helped him process his service experience, he noted that the process of creating something was “almost like a mindful technique.”

While in the military, Shadle enjoyed drawing cartoons.

“I was doing military cartoons that not everybody thought was funny because I’m not the best writer,” Shadle said. “But, mostly drawing, graphic arts, I did a lot of woodworking and making wooden pens, things like that. Just something to do with my hands.”

Looking to share the comfort and coping mechanisms that artistic outlets offered him, Shadle launched a new nonprofit in January, My Creative PTSD.

“That’s what inspired the nonprofit, really,” Shadle said. “I just want to give other veterans that same opportunity.”

Retired Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. James Shadle looks to offer artistic outlets as a coping mechanism for veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder through his new nonprofit, My Creative PTSD, which launched in January. Photo: Breeana Greenberg

“I went through various forms of treatment, both inpatient care and outpatient care and a lot of times, it’s just a lot of drugs forced your way, things like that,” he continued. “So I’m just looking for alternative ways for veterans to cope with their symptoms and express how they’re feeling.”

Shadle’s ultimate dream is to develop an Orange County Veteran Art Center as a safe space for veterans to create with art therapists and instructors.

“Obviously, that costs a lot of money and takes time to get to that,” Shadle said.

In the meantime, Shadle is looking to gauge interest and demand in the community as he continues to grow the new nonprofit.

For those looking to be a part of My Creative PTSD’s program, Shadle explained the best way to start is to get a referral from their doctor.

“If they wanted to use the program and get some art classes and get these things paid for, then they should go to their medical provider and have them reach out to me,” Shadle said.

While Shadle is still building connections to create a network of artists working with different mediums who would be willing to offer classes for My Creative PTSD, Shadle aims to ultimately facilitate a diverse range of artistic opportunities for veterans.

“Right now, I’m collaborating with other businesses in Orange County that already teach art,” Shadle said. “They’ve agreed to open their doors and create a safe space for veterans to go to create art. The money that we raise, it pays for the instruction and space and the materials.”

On Thursday, June 22, My Creative PTSD will host Colors for Warriors, an art auction and benefit dinner, from 5 to 9 p.m., at the American Legion Post 291 in Newport Beach.

The event’s proceeds will benefit nonprofit organizations aimed to help veterans with PTSD and will feature cocktails, dinner, guest speakers and live music.

The nonprofit has partnered with local artists and artist veterans to provide artwork for the event’s art auction.

Artist veterans Amber Zora, Amanda Allen, Joe McDonald, William V. Black and Carlos Aguayo have donated artwork for the fundraiser.

San Clemente artist Claire Kavaya, Honor Tango Foxtrot Apparel Owner Keith Martinez and artists Shawn Cross, Julie Kluh, Andrew Escudero and Patrick Parker are also supporting the fundraiser with art donations.

In addition to donating art, Kavaya will host art classes for veterans at her studio, Side Street Art in San Clemente, Shadle said.

More information on the nonprofit and about purchasing tickets for the benefit dinner can be found at mycreativeptsd.org.