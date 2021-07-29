New Parking App Launches for Pier Bowl

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Staff report

The City of San Clemente debuted a pilot program parking app for parking lots at the Pier Bowl on Monday, July 26.

“Residents and visitors can pay, extend, and manage their parking sessions with just a few taps on their smart phone,” the city said in an announcement. “It’s easy! Just park where you see Passport Parking app signs & decals, pay for your parking session from your phone, and be on your way.”

Paid parking at the Pier Bowl can now be managed through a phone app. Photo: Collin Breaux

The app can be downloaded from app stores, and users will need to create an app account after downloading.

Pay stations will also continue to be an option during the pilot program, according to the city.

