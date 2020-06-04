New Surf Product Allows Surfers to Catch and Ride Waves Together

By Costa Beavin

A San Clemente family recently launched the new Tandem Boogie AIR through their company Tandem Boogie, LLC. The product allows two people to catch and surf waves together.

“Our goal was to create a surf product that allows anybody to quickly and easily catch a wave,” Tandem Boogie CEO Juliette Clark said in a press release. “Having two people on a board doubles the fun.”

The Tandem Boogie AIR is aimed to be used by people of all surfing backgrounds. Surfers of all experience levels can use the product at the same time regardless of whether they are beginners or advanced.

According to the company, the product was built using cross-weaved, drop-stitch technology typically only used in military craft. It also has a built-in camera mount to allow riders to easily share their experience on video. The board is portable and can be rolled up into a backpack when deflated, making it easy to transport.

Sisters Alleanna and Juliette Clark ride a wave using their family company’s new Tandem Boogie AIR. Photo: Courtesy of Tandem Boogie, LLC

The new product and its design caught the attention of other famous surfboard companies.

“The Clark family has done a marvelous job of designing the Tandem Boogie,” said founder and creator of world-renowned Morey Bodyboards.

Parents Manya and John Clark, along with their three children—Alleanna, Juliette and Lyla—spent the past year developing the Tandem Boogie AIR board design. The family of five rallied together to test out prototype boards and their usability.

Behind them, local surfers, lifeguards, surf camp instructors and families have come together to voice their support for the product.

The Tandem Boogie AIR is available to order on Kickstarter, with shipment beginning June 30.