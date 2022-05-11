Noah Sech, Madelyn Phillips Qualify for CIF State Swimming Championships

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

By Zach Cavanagh

San Clemente juniors Noah Sech and Madelyn Phillips continued their roll through the boys and girls swimming postseason meets last week.

Both Triton swimmers qualified for the CIF State Championships in the same two disciplines in their respective boys and girls 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard breaststroke in the CIF-SS Division 1 Finals on Friday, May 6, at Marguerite Aquatics Complex.

Sech and Phillips will swim at the CIF State Preliminaries on Friday, May 13, at the Clovis Olympic Swim Complex. State Finals are on Saturday, May 14.

Phillips posted the best placing of the two as the runner-up in the breaststroke. Phillips was clocked at 1:03.27, which hit the automatic state standard and the standard for All-American consideration. The South Coast League champion will be the top seed for the state meet, as the CIF-SS champion won’t swim this weekend.

Philips also put down an automatic state standard time in the individual medley with a fifth-place finish at 2:04.13. Phillips will be the fifth-seeded swimmer in the event at state.

Sech also swam two automatic state standard times, and both of his races also qualified for All-American consideration. Sech was clocked at 56.16 seconds for fifth place in the breaststroke, and the South Coast League champion hit 1:49.90 for sixth place in the individual medley. Sech will be the seventh seed at state in the breaststroke and the eighth seed in the individual medley.

In the consolation finals at the CIF-SS meet on Friday, San Clemente posted two other state consideration times, but ultimately those Triton entries were left out of the state meet.

Junior Halia Fleming finished fifth in her consolation 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:07.32 for a 13th-place finish overall. San Clemente’s 200-yard medley relay team—Phillips, Fleming, senior Jacquelyn Person and sophomore Marin Priddy—finished last in its consolation final for a 16th-place finish overall.

Zach Cavanagh Zach Cavanagh is the sports editor for Picket Fence Media. Zach is multiple California Journalism Award winner and has covered sports in Orange County since 2013. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @ZachCav and follow our sports coverage on Twitter @SouthOCSports. Email at zcavanagh@picketfencemedia.com.

Related