Although the North Beach Villa’s open house event Wednesday night, Aug. 16, was mainly meant as a wedding industry meet-and-greet, the event also allowed owners Eric and Loreen Spink to celebrate their success to date.

Since opening in mid-January this year, the hotel, which houses three rooms, a courtyard, and balcony views onto El Camino Real, North Beach, and the Pacific Ocean, has been almost completely booked. The accommodations have largely been reserved in association with local wedding venues, whether the guests are the happy couples themselves, parents, or bridal parties.

The Spinks originally wanted to hold a “big bash” and invite the whole town, according to Loreen, but settled for a smaller event after months of putting off such an occasion.

“We have a lot of wedding venues around here, realtors that are asking us (to view the place), just people that have been wanting to see it so they can refer people (once) they’ve actually seen it,” Loreen said.

She referenced her dentist, Dr. William Dapper of Dapper Dentistry on El Portal, as someone who wanted to see the villa to possibly refer his clients, who often fly in for his services.

Wednesday was also a chance for those who helped the Spinks on the project to see the fully realized project, such as the office of Michael Luna & Associates Architects and tile store Moda Marble.

“We have people (here) like our contractor and his dad, who never saw the final project,” said Loreen. “We have our flooring ladies, that we’d go in their store all the time and they’d help us, but they never got to see what it looks like.”

The Spinks are over six months into a dream that had spanned their entire marriage, according to Eric.

As San Clemente residents since 1999, the two had long spoken of operating a bed and breakfast or boutique hotel once they became empty nesters. Once they saw that the lot at 1410 Calle Mirador was for sale, they agreed it was an ideal spot to build their hotel.

“We had a house down in the southwest part of town and we were like, ‘Are we willing to sell our house and invest and do this?’ ” Eric recalled. “We decided yes, so we put an offer on the lot and we got it.”

After acquiring the property in October 2018, they spent two years designing the project before undergoing the city review process. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the start of construction a few months, but it eventually began, and the Spinks received their certificate of occupancy in August 2022.

Eric also spoke of working with architect Michael Luna to design a Spanish Colonial Revival-style building, as required within the city’s Architectural Overlay zone.

“We spent a lot of time finding an architect that had experience doing Spanish Colonial and we found Michael Luna, and he did an amazing job,” Eric said. “We’re very happy with how it turned out. If you go across (El Camino Real) and look at North Beach Villa from there, architecturally, it’s beautiful.”

Given that the city’s design standards restricted the amount of square footage that could be dedicated to enclosed spaces to half the size of the lot, according to Loreen, Luna had to work to give the property numerous areas for entertaining.

“He tried to make a lot of open-air spaces that feel like part of (the hotel) but didn’t count as part of our square footage,” she said. “That’s how we did all the decks and the patios and everywhere … you can make it usable space (so that people) can hang out.”

Even during the process towards opening the North Beach Villa, the couple experienced reminders of why what they were building would provide something good for San Clemente. When they struggled to find an affordable, available space for one of their daughters’ graduation party, they knew they wanted to create a business that would accommodate more than just overnight guests.

“If you’re a wedding party or a family reunion or girls’ getaway, you can invite a few more people and you can use this whole lobby and courtyard … and have a little party here, if you’re staying here, at no extra charge,” Loreen said.

That type of comfort is a factor the Spinks intentionally strived to provide to guests, as evidenced by the neon sign in the lobby space that doubles as a bar, which reads “Sometimes You Want to Go Where Everybody Knows Your Name.”

Loreen recalled telling her husband about how people appreciate their personalities, which has led to more and more guests coming from many different places.

“They love it,” she said. “They say it’s not like a big chain hotel where … they walk around and look at everything, (instead,) people are so appreciative and inquisitive.”

She added that they look forward to hopefully putting together a larger fall party.

More information about the North Beach Villa’s accommodations and booking can be found at northbeachvilla.com.