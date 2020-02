NOTICE INVITING BIDS: Annual Tree Maintenance

Notice. Public notice is hereby given that the City of San Clemente (“City”) will receive sealed bids for the following project: Annual Tree Maintenance Services.

Bid Opening Date. Electronic bids must be submitted prior to 5:00 p.m. on Friday, March 27, 2020, on the City’s PlanetBids System Vendor Portal, at which time or thereafter bids will be opened and made available online. Bids received after this time will be considered non-responsive. Prospective bidders must first register as a vendor and then bid on this project via the City’s PlanetBids System Vendor portal website at www.san-clemente.org/vendorbids.

Project Scope of Work. The project consists of providing services to maintain City-owned trees, including tree trimming, tree removal and planting, root pruning and root barrier installation, tree and stump removal, tree inventory and management, clean up and recycling and/or disposal of generated green waste, emergency on-call tree services and as-needed Certified Tree Arborist services.

Contract Time: This project consists of annual tree maintenance services. The City intends to award an initial three-year contract, with options for up to two additional one-year terms.

License and Registration Requirements.

State License. Pursuant to California Public Contract Code Section 3300, the City has determined that the Contractor shall possess a valid California contractor’s license for the following classification: C-61/D49 Limited Specialty—Tree Service. Failure to possess the specified valid license at the time of bid opening shall render the bid as non-responsive and shall act as a bar to award the contract to that non-responsive bidder.

Department of Industrial Relations Registration. Pursuant to California Labor Code Sections 1725.5 and 1771.1, all contractors and subcontractors that wish to bid on, be listed in a bid proposal, or enter into a contract to perform public work must be registered with the Department of Industrial Relations (“DIR”). No bid will be accepted nor any contract entered into without proof of the contractor’s and subcontractors’ current registration with the DIR to perform public work. If awarded a contract, the Bidder and its subcontractors, of any tier, shall maintain active registration with the DIR for the duration of the Project.

City Business License. Prior to the Notice to Proceed for this contract, the Contractor shall possess a valid City of San Clemente business license.

Contract Documents. Bid documents, including information for bidders, bidder proposal form, and specifications (not including other documents incorporated by reference) may be downloaded, at no cost, from the City’s PlanetBids System Vendor Portal website at www.san-clemente.org/vendorbids. Bidders must first register as a vendor on the City of San Clemente PlanetBids system to view and download the Contract Documents, to be added to the prospective bidders list, and to receive addendum notifications when issued.

Bid Proposal and Security.

Bid Proposal Form. No bid will be received unless it is made on a proposal form furnished by the City.

Bid Security. Each bid proposal must be accompanied by security in the form of cash, certified check, cashier’s check, or bid bond in the amount of ten percent (10%) of the total bid amount. Personal checks or company checks are not acceptable forms of bid security. All certified and cashier’s checks must be drawn on a responsible bank doing business in the United States and shall be made payable to THE CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE. Bid bonds must be issued by a surety company licensed to do business in the State of California and must be made payable to THE CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE. Bids not accompanied by the required bid security will be rejected. For electronic submittal of bids, the bid security must be received at the City of San Clemente Public Works office, 910 Calle Negocio, San Clemente, CA 92673 no later than the bid opening date and time. The bid security must be submitted in a sealed envelope bearing the name and address of the bidder, and the outside of the envelope must read as follows:

OFFICIAL BID SECURITY – DO NOT OPEN

Project Name: Tree Maintenance Services

Bid Opening Date: March 27, 2020

The bid security shall serve as a guarantee that the bidder will enter into a contract. Such guarantee shall be forfeited should the bidder to whom the contract is awarded fail to enter into the contract within 15 calendar days after written notification that the contract has been awarded to the successful bidder.

Prevailing Wage Requirements.

General. This project is subject to the prevailing wage requirements applicable to the locality in which the work is to be performed for each craft, classification or type of worker needed to perform the work, including employer payments for health and welfare, pension, vacation, apprenticeship and similar purposes.

Rates. Prevailing rates are available online at www.dir.ca.gov/DLSR and also available at the City of San Clemente Public Works Department Office at 910 Calle Negocio, San Clemente, CA 92673. Each Contractor and Subcontractor must pay no less than the specified rates to all workers employed to work on the project. The schedule of per diem wages is based upon a working day of eight hours. The rate for holiday and overtime work must be at least time and one-half.

Compliance Monitoring. Pursuant to California Labor Code Section 1771.4, all bidders are hereby notified that this project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the California Department of Industrial Relations. In bidding on this project, it shall be the Bidder’s sole responsibility to evaluate and include the cost of complying with all labor compliance requirements under this contract and applicable law in its bid.

Performance and Payment Bonds. The successful bidder, simultaneously with execution of the contract, will be required to provide Faithful Performance and Labor and Material (Payment) Bonds in the amount of one hundred percent (100%) of the total bid amount. The bonds must be secured from a surety that meets all of the State of California bonding requirements, as defined in Code of Civil Procedure Section 995.120, and is admitted by the State of California.

Pre-Bid Meeting. A pre-bid meeting will not be held for this bid solicitation. Refer to the Information for Bidders section on how to submit any pre-bid questions.

Information for Bidders. Additional and more detailed information is provided in the Information for Bidders, which should be carefully reviewed by all bidders before submitting a Bid Proposal.

Questions. All questions related to this bid solicitation must be submitted through the City’s PlanetBids System Vendor Portal per the information provided in the Information to Bidders. Any other contact to City staff regarding this bid solicitation will be referred back to the PlanetBids system.

THE CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS, TO AWARD ALL OR ANY INDIVIDUAL PART/ITEM OF THE BID, AND TO WAIVE ANY INFORMALITIES, IRREGULARITIES OR TECHNICAL DEFECTS IN SUCH BIDS OR IN THE BIDDING PROCESS. ANY CONTRACT AWARDED WILL BE LET TO THE LOWEST RESPONSIVE AND RESPONSIBLE BIDDER AS DETERMINED FROM THE GRAND TOTAL BID PRICE.

Issued at San Clemente, California on this 27th day of February, 2020.

City of San Clemente Public Works Department

910 Calle Negocio, San Clemente, CA 92673